Despite a bevy of fundraisers and donations directed toward Grand Valley nonprofits meant to help the community’s less fortunate, advocates for the area’s homeless say that the “nonprofit industrial complex” has failed a marginalized, suffering group of people, failures they say have only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through that anger, their own dedication to helping others has only grown fiercer.
Eric Niederkruger cofounded Solidarity Not Charity, a boots-on-the-ground group dedicated to meeting the community’s needs head-on. The group is now led by Pooka Campbell, who has been with the organization for more than 10 years. In conjunction with other organizations, groups and churches, they’re involved in feeding people and providing for other needs three days a week.
Campbell is blunt about describing the challenges facing the area’s homeless population, often using colorful language to punctuate the seriousness of the problems.
Her solutions are similarly frank, from helping people exchange propane canisters they use for heating and cooking to organizing meeting points for anyone who finds themselves in a bad situation.
“We can provide gear, first aid, emergency aid,” Campbell said. “We’re involved in a lot of stuff, but we became the major street team because nobody else was out on the streets during the pandemic, so they started calling upon us more. We go out there, boots on the ground.”
On Mutual Aid Distribution Days at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley, Campbell offers free haircuts. She says it’s one of her favorite services to provide because it’s one of the few in which she can see the service come full-circle.
“Harm reduction comes in so many different levels. At least this way, I can do a haircut and finish the haircut and do peer support and learn more about them,” Campbell said.
Campbell, Cindy Steele and other Solidarity Not Charity volunteers, joined by other groups and churches, host a meal each Saturday at Whitman Park and Sunday at Columbine Park.
On one Saturday in October at Whitman Park, Solidarity Not Charity was joined by Juniper Ridge Community School students and Grand Junction Church of Christ. The Colorado Mesa University Social Work Club is often involved, as well.
A recently founded group is Grand Junction Mutual Aid Partners, founded by Stephania Vasconez as an organization that could provide structure to initiatives from the Mutual Aid Facebook page, which has nearly 14,000 members.
Each Tuesday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Mutual Aid Partners holds Mutual Aid Distribution Days at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation. This event has been in the parking lot for two years.
“The Unitarian Universalist Church has been our biggest supporter,” Vasconez said. “We start with an empty parking lot and then volunteers show up and we set up tents and tables, and we turn it into a community resource center. Community members bring donations, but as those needs outgrew what donations are being brought in by the community, we had to reach out to social service agencies like Food Bank of the Rockies, Community Food Bank, the soup kitchen, Hilltop and really figure out how to access the resources we know are out there and how to get our community members connected to those resources.”
Vasconez said that basic needs include connections to community resources. Family First provides family resources, Cooking Matters offers nutritional classes with gift-card incentives, Action is Safer provides harm reduction services, Positive Women’s Network helps people become registered to vote and provides information about the issues during election season, and volunteers make 50 sack lunches that they bring to Mutual Aid days.
“We’re really providing a community resource. There’s no qualifications. Anybody can come, no questions asked. We want people to feel like our community cares, which they do.”
Much of Campbell’s irritation, and with other advocates, stems from a gap between nonprofit services and the people who need them.
“We’re not reaching every level of houselessness or trauma or addiction, nothing,” Campbell said.
Niederkruger says some nonprofits draw most of the attention and resources while not addressing many of the problems. He noted Catholic Outreach, which receives significant support toward building a shelter near Whitman Park.
“I was involved in the original 10-year plan to end homelessness in the Grand Valley 14 years ago. We’re four years past the deadline to eradicate homelessness,” Niederkruger said. “They were required to come up with a 10-year plan to end homelessness in order to be eligible for mucho grant money. I was involved in that. I used to be a player. I used to be involved with the Coalition for the Homeless. I dropped out. I’d much rather be dealing directly with people.”
Catholic Outreach Director Sister Karen Bland defended the organization, comprised of more than 500 volunteers. She said that in cases of the nonprofit having an oversupply of donations, Catholic Outreach provides those to the community.
“We have about 12 different programs. I would say that we help about 700 households get their utilities restored every year and about 400 families not becoming evicted,” Bland said. “We have a free clothing bank; anybody can come to it. We provide free meals every day, six days a week. We have a food pantry. Anybody who comes, they might come for something that we can’t help them with, so we’ll offer them food. We have the Day Center where people can go take a shower and do their laundry.”
Bland said that Catholic Outreach offloads excess donations either once a week or once a month, depending on supply.
FROZEN HOBO RESCUE
After leaving the Grand Valley Coalition for the Homeless, Niederkruger founded Solidarity Not Charity and began other initiatives, such as the Frozen Hobo Rescue that originated after 13 homeless people in the valley froze to death in the winter of 2008-2009.
To this day, Frozen Hobo Rescue is still operating in fall and winter to provide any warmth they can to those having to brace the bitter Colorado cold. However, Niederkruger said the infrastructure is no longer in place for the operation to be as thorough as it once was.
“We used to do patrols down the riverbanks in the wintertime after 2 o’clock because that’s when bars would close until sunrise,” he said. “We would catch people that were in various states of hypothermia.”