Joe Schnittker, a volunteer with West Slope ATV Club, picks up garbage near the Grand Valley Off-Highway Vehicle area north of Grand Junction Colorado on Saturday morning, Sept. 17, 2022. The cleanup event was organized by the Bureau of Land Management and local off road clubs in observance of Public Lands Day, which is Sept. 24. Photo by Barton Glasser
Michael Linza, left, and his grandson Robbie Riley, 16, volunteer with the Western Slope ATV Club picking up garbage near the Grand Valley Off-Highway Vehicle area north of Grand Junction Colorado on Saturday morning, Sept. 17, 2022. The cleanup event was organized by the Bureau of Land Management and local off road clubs in observance of Public Lands Day, which is Sept. 24. Photo by Barton Glasser
Robbie Riley, 16, left, and his grandfather, Michael Linza, volunteer with the Western Slope ATV Club picking up garbage near the Grand Valley Off-Highway Vehicle area north of Grand Junction. The cleanup event was organized by the Bureau of Land Management and local off-road clubs in observance of Public Lands Day, which is Saturday.
Jim Barnhill, a volunteer with the Western Slope ATV Club, loads discarded tires on a trailer near the Grand Valley Off-Highway Vehicle area north of Grand Junction.
Barton Glasser/The Daily Sentinel
Barton Glasser
Joe Schnittker, a volunteer with West Slope ATV Club, picks up garbage near the Grand Valley Off-Highway Vehicle area north of Grand Junction Colorado on Saturday morning, Sept. 17, 2022. The cleanup event was organized by the Bureau of Land Management and local off road clubs in observance of Public Lands Day, which is Sept. 24. Photo by Barton Glasser
Barton Glasser
Michael Linza, left, and his grandson Robbie Riley, 16, volunteer with the Western Slope ATV Club picking up garbage near the Grand Valley Off-Highway Vehicle area north of Grand Junction Colorado on Saturday morning, Sept. 17, 2022. The cleanup event was organized by the Bureau of Land Management and local off road clubs in observance of Public Lands Day, which is Sept. 24. Photo by Barton Glasser
Barton Glasser
Photos by Barton Glasser/The Daily Sentinel
Robbie Riley, 16, left, and his grandfather, Michael Linza, volunteer with the Western Slope ATV Club picking up garbage near the Grand Valley Off-Highway Vehicle area north of Grand Junction. The cleanup event was organized by the Bureau of Land Management and local off-road clubs in observance of Public Lands Day, which is Saturday.
Barton Glasser
Tom Spor, left, and Jim Barnhill, with the Western Slope ATV Club, pick up trash in the desert north of Grand Junction.
Barton Glasser
Bureau of Land Management rangers Ruxton Noble, left, and Alex Doehling work alongside volunteers from the Western Slope ATV Club.
Illegal dumping sights are not just an eyesore in Mesa County, but a major environmental hazard that a handful of groups, organizations and other entities are trying to mitigate.
Of those trying to protect the county’s public lands is the Colorado Canyons Association (CCA), an organization that works closely with Bureau of Land Management in conservation efforts throughout the Western Slope.
The CCA convened at two different locations Saturday morning to pick up trash.
According to Iris Salamanca, the volunteer coordinator for CCA, about 30 volunteers were present for Saturday’s cleanups, though Salamanca urges more of the community to get involved.
“I do wish the community was a bit more engaged,” Salamanca said. “We had a lot of people drive by, wave, but not really join in. I think a lot of people have the idea that it isn’t my trash, so it isn’t my problem. Unfortunately, we’re just one office, so there’s no way we can manage it all on our own. We’re really trying to get the community more involved.”
Volunteers gathered off 27¼ Road and 25 Road, where Salamanca said that three roll-off dumpsters were filled “pretty easily.”
Tires, mattresses, TVs, fridges and other big appliances made up the bulk of the waste retrieved from the area, according to Salamanca.
“27¼ Road has the better turnout, which is good because that location needed a lot of help,” Salamanca said.
The cleanup effort was a part of National Public Lands day, which is Sept. 24.
Salamanca said that she and the CCA have planned several events rather than just one in order to increase efficacy.
“Next weekend, we’ll be at Devils Canyon trail head at 9 a.m. with an emphasis on collecting dog poop,” Salamanca said.
While it may seem as though dog poop is a harmless thing to leave outdoors, it rarely decomposes and serves as a major pollutant and water contaminate.
The Environmental Protection Agency said that pet waste doesn’t decompose and, instead, tends to add harmful bacteria to local waters, making it a considerable pollutant when it comes to both water quality and human health.
For this reason, Salamanca hopes to get people outdoors on Saturday to clean poop while educating the public on the best ways to properly dispose of their pet’s waste.
“Dog poop can contaminate water and sometimes will have an effect as bad as oil spills,” Salamanca said. “Anyone can come. No registration needed.
“Just meet us at the Devils Canyon trail head at 9 a.m. next Saturday to learn about dog poop and get outside.”