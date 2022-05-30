Nearly 100 volunteers came out Friday afternoon to decorate the graves at Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, 2830 Riverside Parkway, ahead of today’s ceremony.
The event, scheduled for 10 a.m. this morning, will mark the first Memorial Day ceremony on the property since 2019.
“We’re so happy to be able to come together again after the two-year hiatus,” said Angela Ingalls, cemetery administrator. “It feels like we’ve been given the opportunity to pay our respects in the manner our communities have been used to in the past.”
Ingalls said the cemetery has 5,457 burial plots, and 3,850 of the gravesites are those of deceased veterans.
“This cemetery couldn’t maintain the amount of its superior service and appearance without our volunteers and hardworking staff,” Ingalls said. “It’s our goal to always produce highest quality for our families and veterans.”
Ingalls said before decorating the graves, volunteers speak the name and information on the tombstone, then either salute or put their hand over their heart.
“It’s believed when a name of a (deceased person) is no longer spoken, they are forgotten. So twice a year, we rely on community members, veteran organizations or family members to assist us in reading every name aloud,” Ingalls said.
Dominic Eginton, state Veteran Service officer agreed, saying, “It’s absolutely important to remember our fallen and say their names so they’re not forgotten.”
David Stephens volunteered his time to honor the deceased veterans of the area.
“We always have volunteers to come out,” he said. “It’s a good showing for Grand Junction. My wife’s cousin is on the wall. We have family here, and a lot of people we worked with here were veterans, so we show up here.”
National Guardsman Mike Hindson was also present with his wife Jana.
“We have family and friends here we served with,” Mike Hindson said. “It’s the right thing to do and come out and remember them and honor their memory.”
Lauren Walters brought her daughter to help decorate the cemetery to teach her daughter patriotism.
“I want my daughter, Opal, to have this experience to learn about our country and sacrifices people have made,” Walters said.
The flag placements were especially meaningful to Cindy Walterscheid Granum, as it was to many of her relatives who came to the cemetery to help decorate their loved ones’ graves. Leonard Walterscheid had served in the Korean War, and Tommy Walterscheid had served in Vietnam.
“It’s important to remember those who served in the military to protect our freedom and those who support them,” Walterscheid said. “We came as a family to inter Betty’s ashes with her beloved Leonard.”
Volunteers Marnie Bingham, Jennifer Couch and Vickie Becoat are employed by the Veterans Affairs Western Colorado Health Care System and the VA Health Care System.
The trio, along with Jennifer Costiloe of the Grand Junction Veterans Center, decorated about 30 graves.
“Our main focus today and every day is to honor veterans and, by participating in today’s flag placing event, we’re able to pay our respects and honor local veterans in our community,” Becoat said.
“This is the least we can do to honor their memory. Every time you speak a name, a veteran’s memory lives on.”