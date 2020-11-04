Whether wolves are reintroduced in Colorado is too close to call on election night with votes in favor of the proposition ahead by a hair.
Proposition 114 proposed reintroducing gray wolves into Colorado west of the Continental Divide beginning by the end of 2023. If it passes, it will task Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff, including input from stakeholders and the public, with developing a restoration plan for wolves. The proposition also includes compensation for ranchers who suffer loses because of wolf predation.
Proponents argued throughout the campaign that wolves would help restore the ecological balance in the state and add habitat for further recovery of the wolf habitat in the lower 48 states. Opponents argued it would be a burden on Colorado ranchers and could harm the state’s elk and deer populations.
If the amendment, which had just over 50% in favor late Tuesday, does pass, it will take several years of planning before wolf packs will roam the state again. Wolves have not existed in Colorado in significant numbers in 80 years after they were eradicated by humans in the state.
Earlier this year, Colorado saw evidence of its first wolf pack to exist in the state in decades. The pack was seen in northwestern Colorado, and may have given birth to a pup over the summer.
Even with the existence of that pack, proponents argued that it would not be enough to establish a genetically diverse and viable wolf population in the state. Following the reintroduction of wolves in Wyoming and Idaho in the 1990s, the wolf population has spread to neighboring states, but has not yet reestablished itself in Colorado.