Mesa County is seeing a better turnout in voting than the state, but still just less than one-fourth of active registered voters here have cast a ballot, at least so far.
As of midday Friday, the last figures available, 25,590 county voters have turned in their ballots for the fall election, which ends on Tuesday. That’s a 24% return rate.
Of those, twice as many Republican voters have cast ballots than Democrats, 10,740 to 5,594, respectively. Nearly 8,990 unaffiliated voters also have cast their ballots. That’s among nearly 107,700 active registered voters.
Statewide, only about 16% of voters have cast a ballot to date, with more than 62,000 ballots being turned in. In all, there are about 3.9 million active registered voters in the state.
The final four days of voting, however, are always the busiest, so those numbers are expected to greatly increase by the time polls cost at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Although it’s not required, the more ballots that are turned in before midday on Tuesday, the quicker the county’s clerks can get out results, at least the unofficial ones.
That’s because, unlike some states, election officials in Colorado are allowed to start processing ballots as they come in.
Doing so allows them to post initial results right at or soon after the 7 p.m. voting deadline. In prior years, that has allowed the state to report about 75% of total results sooner rather than later, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office says.
“In Colorado, county clerks process ballots prior to Election Day, which enables a high percentage of results to be reported on election night,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “But election night results are never final results.”
The link to view results as they are reported on election night by each county is located at www.GoVoteColorado.com.
The county has numerous locations where ballots can be cast, but it’s not recommended that they return them by mail at this point.
All ballots must physically be received by election officials by 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Post marks on ballot envelops don’t qualify.