Registered voters who have concerns about when their ballot is mailed to them, and what happens after they are returned can track their ballots from start to finish.
For a third election year in a row, voters can sign up for a free statewide program for their smart phones or other computer devices that will send them alerts when ballots are mailed to them, verifying when voters turn them in and when they are officially counted.
Called BallotTrax, it is a free program now available in all 64 of Colorado’s counties.
“Initiatives like BallotTrax increase transparency and confidence in our elections by allowing Colorado voters to track their ballot from when they are sent, received and counted,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who started the program in 2020. “I encourage all Colorado voters to take advantage of this easy to use service during the primary election in June.”
Ballots for the June 28 primary go out Tuesday.
When that happens, voters will receive either a text, email or phone call informing them of that, depending on which notification method they choose. Later, after voters have turned in their ballots, they will receive another message acknowledging that, and a third one when their ballots are officially counted.
To date, nearly half of the state’s 3.8 million active registered voters have signed up for the service. Once signed up, voters automatically are included in the program unless they opt out during future elections.
The same service is offered in 20 other red and blue states, including in nearby Utah and Arizona and such battleground states as Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan.