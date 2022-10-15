Voters will have their hands full in going through several statewide and local ballot measures.
Those measures are placed on the fall ballot either by the Colorado Legislature or through the citizen initiative process or by local government entities.
By law, the statewide measures that alter the Colorado Constitution require a super majority of votes to pass, which is set at 55%. Measures that merely create new statutes only require a simple majority vote.
STATEWIDE
■ Amendment D: This measure has little effect on much of the state except for Arapahoe County, which includes much of Aurora, Centennial and Littleton. It cuts out a part of the 18th Judicial District for a new one, leaving it with all of Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties. The Legislature created that new 23rd Judicial District in 2020. The amendment, which requires 55% to pass, directs the governor to designate which of the 24 judges in the 18th district would serve in the 23rd district.
■ Amendment E: The state’s homestead exception, which offers cuts in property taxes to residents 65 and over and disabled veterans, would be changed to also allow Gold Star spouses, people whose husband or wife while serving in the armed forces died in the line of duty or whose death is the result of a service-related injury or disease.
The measure requires 55% of the vote to be enacted.
■ Amendment F: Under Colorado law, a charitable organization must be in existence for at least five years before it can obtain a license for a gaming operation, such as raffles. The measure, which also requires 55% of the vote, would reduce that to three years.
■ Proposition FF: During this year’s session of the Legislature, lawmakers placed this proposed statutory measure on the ballot to raise $100 million a year by limiting income tax deductions for taxpayers who earn more than $300,000 a year. The money would be used to provide free school meals to all public school students.
■ Proposition GG: Years ago, Colorado voters approved changes to the initiative process that requires fiscal impact statements to be tied to proposed measures on the ballot. This measure adds to those statements a table showing the average tax change for all tax filers, whether a measure lowers or increases income tax rates.
■ Proposition 121: The state’s income tax rate is 4.55%. This measure would lower it to 4.4%.
■ Proposition 122: With limitations, this measure would legalize certain types of psychedelic plants for personal use, such as mushrooms, limiting their use as a “natural medicine” to be distributed by a licensed facility.
■ Proposition 123: Without altering the state’s current tax rate, this measure would redirect 0.01% of revenues collected under federal taxable income on all state filers to be used for programs designed to create more affordable housing in the state.
■ Proposition 124: This measure would increase the number of liquor licenses an existing license holder can have.
■ Proposition 125: Under current law, convenience and grocery stores can sell full-strength beer. This measure would expand that to include wine and fermented malt beverages.
■ Proposition 126: This measure expands the ability of retail establishments licensed to sell alcoholic beverages for on- and off-site consumption to use a permitted third-party delivery service to deliver all types of alcoholic beverages.
MESA COUNTY
■ 1A: A measure to allow for the expansion of the county’s capital fund for the purposes of using it to help refund revenues that exceed the TABOR limit to Mesa County residents.
GRAND JUNCTION
■ 2A: A measure to increase lodging taxes by 1% with the funds going to support affordable housing.
■ 2B: A measure to increase lodging taxes on short-term rentals by 8% with the funds going to support affordable housing.
■ 2C: A measure that would expand from 25 years to 99 years the authorized lease term the city of Grand Junction could offer to projects intended for affordable housing.
PALISADE
■ 2D: A measure to increase lodging taxes from $2 to $6 with the funds going to support emergency services and town marketing.