Colorado voters have a lot to consider between now and Election Day on Tuesday.
There are five candidates on the ballot for the U.S. Senate, four in the 3rd Congressional District, 11 statewide ballot measures, a slew of candidates for county commissions and the Colorado Legislature, and a handful of local measures.
And if that weren’t enough, for those who don’t care to vote for candidates in the two major political parties for president, there are 19 others in the race for the White House, including a princess, a rapper and candidates with such nicknames as “Rocky,” “Cancer” and “Spike.”
Here’s a rundown on what’s up in this year’s election:
U.S. HOUSE
While several local and state races aren’t expected to be close if the polls are to be believed, one is, the 3rd Congressional District.
That seat got thrown into a competitive category by numerous national political pundits almost immediately when political neophyte and Rifle restaurant owner Lauren Boebert shocked everyone when she defeated five-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in the GOP primary in June.
Since then, she and her Democratic challenger, former state Rep. Diane Mitsch Bush of Steamboat Springs, have been battling it out for votes and campaign fundraising.
The 29-county district has more registered Republicans than Democrats, though unaffiliated voters outnumber them both. As a result, voters over the years have tended to elect Republicans to the seat, but this year it’s an open seat and could go either way.
Three polls, albeit ones done by left-leaning pollsters, show it to be a virtual tie, with Mitsch Bush leading by a single percentage point or two. Regardless, most national pundits are calling the seat “tilting Republican,” with only one calling it a “toss-up.”
Still, when Mitsch Bush ran for the seat in 2018 in a year when Democratic candidates swept every statewide office for the first time in decades and took back the Colorado Senate after four years in GOP hands, she lost to Tipton by about 8 percentage points.
At the same time, the Steamboat Springs Democrat has far, far out-raised her Rifle contender, pulling in about $4.2 million in fundraising compared to Boebert’s $2.3 million. Early voting also shows a nearly equal number of ballots being cast for both candidates from the two major parties, with unaffiliated voters returning even more ballots than voters in either major party.
In the race, she has been touting her extensive experience as a county commissioner and state representative. Boebert, meanwhile, says the district needs new blood, someone who won’t be afraid to speak out on a national scale to promote conservative values.
U.S. SENATE
Republican Cory Gardner is up for his first re-election as Colorado’s junior U.S. senator, facing off against former Gov. John Hickenlooper.
Like the 3rd CD race, this one has been fraught with attacks from both sides, although Hickenlooper terms his ads about Gardner to be more like “contrast” ads, rather than outright attacks.
Gardner is often attacked for his siding with President Donald Trump almost all the time, voting to repeal the Affordable Care Act and going ahead with a U.S. Supreme Court confirmation just before the general election, in contrast to his opposition to a similar appointment eight months before the 2016 election.
Hickenlooper, meanwhile, has been repeatedly attacked for saying when he was a candidate for president that he doesn’t want to serve in the U.S. Senate, and over violating state ethics laws.
Gardner, 46, was elected to the Senate in 2015. Before that, he served two terms as the U.S. representative for Colorado’s 4th Congressional District. He also served in the Colorado House from 2005 until 2011.
Hickenlooper, 68, was Colorado governor for two terms, from 2011 to 2019. Prior to that, he served as mayor of Denver from 2003 to 2011.
BALLOT MEASURESSeveral of the statewide measures on this year’s ballot are focused on various tax policy matters, not the least of which is a proposed repealing of the 1982 Gallagher Amendment.
The first measure on the ballot is AMENDMENT B, placed there by the Colorado Legislature by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, including local Reps. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, and Matt Soper, R-Delta.
Under it, the current residential and commercial property tax assessments would be frozen at 7.15% and 29%, respectively.
Supporters of it say it is designed to put a stopper in continuously depleting tax revenues for special districts, which rely almost solely on property tax collections.
Opponents, however, say there already is a mechanism to do that, something those special districts often have done. That method is to ask voters in their districts to “de-Gallagher” themselves, something the Clifton Fire Protection District did in 2018 and the Grand Junction Rural Fire Protection District is trying to do with ISSUE 6A and 6B that also are on this year’s ballot.
Under Gallagher, the proportion of property taxes collected by local governments from residential and commercial property is to maintain a 45% to 55% split, respectively. At the same time, however, Gallagher froze the commercial rate at 29%, meaning that as property values increase, the only way to maintain that 45-55 balance was to lower the residential rate.
If the amendment doesn’t pass, that residential rate is expected to drop again, to 5.88%, further eroding revenues to special districts.
Another tax policy measure on the ballot is PROPOSITION 117, which is aimed at certain provisions of the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.
Under TABOR, passed by voters in 1992, local and state governments are limited in how much their budgets can grow year after year, requiring any tax increase or bonding to first get approval from voters. That amendment also allows governments to create “enterprises,” which are operated like government-run businesses that are primarily funded from fees, such as the Colorado Lottery, the state’s unemployment insurance program and colleges and universities.
The proposition would limit state government’s ability to create those enterprises, saying that any new one that expects to collect more than $100 million over its first five years also must get voter approval before being formed.
An example of what the proposition focuses on can be seen in another measure on this year’s ballot, PROPOSITION 118, the Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program. That measure would create a special government-run enterprise to be funded from “premiums” paid by all Colorado workers and their employers.
It would not impact enterprises created by local governments, some of which already have gotten voter approval to exempt themselves from provisions of TABOR, similar to what Grand Junction is asking its voters to do with REFERRED MEASURE 2A on this year’s ballot.
This year’s ballot also includes two taxing measures, one to lower the state’s income tax and another to create a new one on nicotine products.
PROPOSITION EE would increase the current tobacco tax gradually from 84 cents a pack to $1.80 by 2027, similarly hiking existing taxes on other tobacco products, such as cigars and chewing tobacco. It also would add a first-ever tax on products that contain nicotine, such as vaping.
PROPOSITION 116, meanwhile, would lower the state’s flat income tax rate from 4.63% to 4.55%.
A third, regional taxing measure, BALLOT ISSUE 7A, would increase property tax mill levies by 0.5 for the Colorado River Water Conservation District, raising nearly $5 million a year to fund efforts to protect Western Slope water from outside interests.
Other statewide measures on the ballot that don’t impact fiscal policy include:
AMENDMENT C would allow charitable groups to hire professionals to operate their bingo and raffle fundraising efforts.
AMENDMENT 76 would restrict all local and state elections to voters who are citizens of the United States.
AMENDMENT 77 would allow the state’s three casino towns to decide by their own local voters bet limits and the types of gambling that are allowed.
PROPOSITION 113 would reverse a decision by the Colorado Legislature to include the state in a national compact designating how Electoral College votes are allocated.
PROPOSITION 114 would allow for the re-introduction of gray wolves on the Western Slope.
PROPOSITION 115 would ban late-term abortions.
Local racesAlso on the ballot throughout the region are numerous legislative and county commission races.
In Mesa County, Republican Cody Davis is running against Democrat Kathryn Bedell for District 1, while Republican Janet Rowland is running against Democrat Dave Edwards for District 3, although there is a write-in candidate in that race, Republican Bob Prescott, and Libertarian Party candidate L. Marc Montoni.
In the Colorado House, Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, is running for her second two-year term against Democrat Scott Beilfuss, while Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, is doing the same thing against Democrat AliceMarie Slaven-Emond.
Other Colorado House and Senate races include:
n Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle, against Democrat Colin Wilhelm for House District 57.
n Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, against Democrat Seth Cagin for HD58.
n Rep. Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, against Republican Kim McGahey for HD61.
n Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, against Democrat Karl Hanlon for SD8.
Finally, Republican Joyce Rankin, the 3rd Congressional District representative to the State Board of Education, is running against Democrat Mayling Simpson, while District Attorney Dan Rubinstein is running unopposed for re-election in the 21st Judicial District.