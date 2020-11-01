Quickread

Because of new Mesa County Health Department restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic, there won't be any official watch parties in the county for the two major parties.

Generally, Republicans gather in the back room of the Warehouse 25sixtyfive Kitchen and Bar, 2565 American Way. Instead, a handful of candidates plan to be there separately to watch the results, in small groups, of course.

The Mesa County Democratic Party also has cancelled their watch party. Instead, a limited number will be at their headquarters on Seventh Street.