Colorado voters rejected all three statewide ballot measures Tuesday, one that would have added a new tax on retail marijuana sales to fund tutoring programs for students, and two others aimed at tweaking property tax rates and altering how discretionary money is spent.
A bipartisan group of supporters for Proposition 119 had hoped that Colorado voters would have approved their measure in large part because the effort was bipartisan.
The effort, which would have phased in a 5% excise tax increase on pot sales, had the backing of supporters from both sides of the political aisle, from former GOP Gov. Bill Owens to the current Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat.
Under the measure, which was expected to generate up to $137.6 million when the tax hike was to be fully implemented, a new Colorado Learning Authority would have been created. That authority was to create a grant program to provide up to $1,500 a year to students to pay for tutoring or after-school learning programs.
The money would have been earmarked to students age 5 to 17 who are in low-income families, primarily those at or below the federal poverty level, which currently is at $26,000 a year for a family of four.
Amendment 78, which was pushed by the right-leaning Colorado Rising State Action, would have barred the governor and attorney general from deciding how to spend what is known as custodial money, payments to the state from lawsuits or federal discretionary money, such as state aid approved by Congress during the pandemic.
The amendment, which required at least 55% of the votes to pass because it would have amended the Colorado Constitution, would have given that authority to the Colorado Legislature instead. Still, the measure would have allowed state lawmakers to give the governor and attorney general the same authority they currently have in spending such money.
Proposition 120, also placed on the ballot by Colorado Rising State Action, would have permanently lowered tax rates for residential and commercial property to 6.5% and 26.4%, respectively. The current rate is 7.15% for residential property and 29% for commercial.
Had it passed, it likely would have faced a court challenge.
That’s because the Legislature, in the waning days of this year’s session, approved a two-year temporary property tax reduction, and created more categories for assessing rates. Instead of just two categories, now there are five.
The bill lawmakers approved, which had bipartisan sponsorship, reduced the rate for some of those categories, setting the regular residential property tax rate at 6.95%, but adding multifamily property, such as duplexes and apartment buildings, at a 6.8% rate.
The bill also created a new agricultural nonresidential property rate on such things as farms and ranches, along with businesses that produce renewable energy, setting them at 26.4%. All other commercial property would remain at the current 29% rate.