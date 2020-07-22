Voters in 15 counties this fall will be asked if they’re willing to lighten their wallets a little for the sake of supporting Western Slope water interests.
The Colorado River District board on Tuesday voted almost unanimously to put a proposal on the November ballot to boost its property tax rate to 0.5 mills. The move would raise its annual revenue by an estimated $4.9 million and cost an additional $1.90 per $100,000 in residential property value. The district’s levy is now capped at 0.252 mills and its effective current rate is 0.235 mills.
The district is seeking to address a growing financial crisis and strengthen its ability to play a role in addressing the water issues that challenge the region amid a continuing trend toward longterm drought.
The district works to conserve, protect and develop water within the Colorado River Basin in western Colorado. Its finances have been impacted by declining oil and gas revenues and impacts from the Taxpayers Bill of Rights (TABOR) and the Gallagher Amendment. The latter measure has reduced tax collections in some tax districts in rural parts of the state because of how it treats taxing of residential property.
The river district measure includes a provision that would relieve the district from TABOR’s limits on how much revenue it can collect and spend in any year, though it would continue to have to go to voters for any further hike in its tax rate.
The district already has cut staff and other expenses. Absent a tax hike, it is expecting a possible $425,000 reduction in general fund revenues based on the latest projection for how Gallagher will affect collections of taxes from residential properties next year.
If the measure passes, the district says it will spend only 14% of the new revenues to address its financial structural deficit, with the remainder to focus on projects partnering with others and focused on agriculture, infrastructure, healthy rivers, watershed health and water quality, conservation and efficiency.
Polling the district did in March and again a few weeks ago suggest that a majority of voters (about 63% in the latest poll) would support the tax measure today, even amidst a pandemic and its economic impacts. That polling suggests 60% support in Mesa County, which will be pivotal to the measure’s chances because Mesa has the largest population of any district county and also is largely conservative when it comes to tax and other issues.
Steve Acquafresca, Mesa County’s representative on the district board, is supporting the tax proposal.
“I believe that I can take that support out to the public. We’re really up against a tough environment, I believe, given all the things happening in our communities, but nevertheless I would give it a good shot,” he told fellow board members.
Acquafresca had agreed to support the measure after ballot language was added that commits the district not to use any of the new tax revenue to pay for fallowing of agricultural fields. He said Mesa County commissioners also were unanimous on insisting on that clause being included before they would even consider supporting the tax measure.
Temporary, compensated fallowing already has occurred, including on local fields, under a pilot, multi-partner program to explore one possible means of responding to water shortage problems brought on by drought.
Mesa Commissioner John Justman, who also is a rancher, said in an interview that his concern is that by fallowing land, the water isn’t being put to beneficial use and the water right could be lost. The impacts to agriculture would extend to vendors of fuel, fertilizer and equipment “because there’s less farming going on,” he said.
He said he’d have to see the final river district tax measure language before commenting on the proposal.