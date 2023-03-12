Grand Junction voters are once again being asked to vote on a proposal for a recreation center at Matchett Park.
In order to fund the rec center, the city of Grand Junction is proposing a .14% sales tax increase, from 3.25% to 3.39%, which wouldn’t apply to gas, groceries or medicine, to increase the city’s debt by $70 million.
The sales tax increase would end in 30 years. The center would also be funded by the city’s cannabis tax once retail marijuana stores are able to open.
Increasing taxes is one of the main reasons some residents have said they won’t vote for the proposal.
“NOT IN MY BACKYARD. NO MORE INCREASE IN TAXES OF ANY FORM OR KIND,” Charles Jones commented to the city when the idea was proposed in fall of 2022. “Leave Matchett Park as a nature park with all the wildlife and trails.”
“We are surrounded by recreational opportunities, we don’t need to place 70 million dollars of debt on the backs of taxpayers for the next 30 years,” William Ferguson said at the same time.
Proponents of the rec center plan have said only about 30% of sales tax revenue comes from city residents, so the bill will largely be paid for by people from outside the area.
Amenities for the rec center are projected to feature a lap pool, warm water leisure pool, lazy river, warm water therapy pool, water playground, gymnasium, indoor track, fitness and weights area, meeting rooms and other community gathering and recreation spaces.
The plan for the recreation center was developed over a number of months by city staff and Barker Rinker Seacat, a consulting firm that specializes in recreation centers.
Sarah Matchett, whose grandfather was the original owner of the property, said her family sold the property to the city about 25 years ago with the understanding a certain percentage would be kept open for public space.
“The vision was always that it would stay open,” Matchett said. “It’s a beautiful piece of land. We wanted the community to get to enjoy it.”
“It was always our understanding that it would be developed at some point as a resource for the community.”
The rec center committee’s co-chair, Peter Booth, said the center brings more assets that just recreation, and will help with community space: places to gather for meetings, events, etc.
He said it will be a valuable tool to attract businesses and professionals.
Booth said the recreation center has been endorsed by the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce, the Grand Junction Economic Partnership and the Downtown Development Authority, as well as some private businesses in the recreation space.
Matchett said it’s good to have it centrally located where a lot of families live is something that will make community more resilient.
The other committee co-chair, Andreya Krieves, also noted the center will serve the entire age spectrum.
Grand Junction needs to make sure other parts of town have amenities, not just downtown and riverfront, Matchett said.
“The eastern side of town, it’s under-served, just the way the town has grown and developed, it’s all been pulled towards, for good reasons, the riverfront and Colorado National Monument, there are some reasons to pull it that way, but we need to make sure we’re taking care of the other side, too,” Matchett said.
The center could also help the city add more needed amenities such as soccer fields and pickleball courts at Matchett Park, Booth said.
“It’s a jumping point to develop the rest of Matchett Park,” Booth said.
The lack of pickleball courts in the proposed plan, at least initially with the recreation center, is another reason people have said they won’t vote for the proposal.
“What no pickleball courts? I guess I’ll have to wait until the next iteration when you listen to the public to vote for it and I wanted to so badly,” Gene Benson stated.
This is not the first time a recreation center has been on the ballot in Grand Junction, with the most recent time a group tried for one being 2019, when the idea was shot down by voters.
In 2019, there were more issues on the ballot such as Grand Junction High School, roads, and public safety, Booth said.
“Those issues, those other priorities, have been taken care of or in the process thereof being taken care of and so this is not the last piece, obviously, but this is contributing that investment in the community,” Booth said.
One of the strengths of this proposal is it’s asking for one facility, which could expand later with grants and other funding sources, Krieves said.
“It’s asking for what we need right now,” Krieves said.
“The strength of this proposal is that it incorporates feedback from voters, from previous elections, to make sure this proposal is customized for the needs of Grand Junction including what we need and not including what we don’t,” Krieves said.
“Even if you’re not planning on spending a ton of time at that center, if we are targeting people and making them happier and making them healthier, making them feel more connected to their community, we’re less likely to have some of the larger unfortunate community strife and problems that happen when we have a lot of, I don’t know, teenagers without open gym time and a lot of excess energy,” Matchett said. “Let’s get them something to do!”