It’s been 25 years since wolves were reintroduced into Yellowstone National Park, with packs spreading throughout Idaho, northwestern Wyoming, Montana and the Pacific Northwest.
But a sustainable population of wolves has not yet established itself in Colorado and this November voters will be asked whether they want to change that.
Proposition 114 will appear on the ballot this year and proposes reintroducing gray wolves into Colorado west of the Continental Divide, beginning by the end of 2023. It also proposes that Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff, with input from stakeholders and the public, develop a restoration plan for wolves.
Proponents and opponents of the proposition recently discussed their reasoning with The Daily Sentinel editorial board, with proponents citing the historic nature and ecological benefits of returning wolves to Colorado. The state was home to wolves until the 1940s. Conservationist James Pribyl, who serves on the board of the Rocky Mountain Wolf Action Fund, said restoring wolves to Colorado is part of the legacy of the Endangered Species Act.
“This is part of a 40- or 50-year effort,” Pribyl said. “It’s a manifestation of the original intent of the Endangered Species Act, which was passed in 1973. As a nation we announced through the passage of law that we wished to protect and promote all wildlife species regardless of what their role in the ecosystem is and we’ve done a pretty decent job on that.”
Opponents of the proposition question the process behind a voter initiative and feel wolves should be allowed to re-establish in Colorado through migration. Patrick Pratt, deputy campaign manager for Coloradans Protecting Wildlife Patrick Pratt said one of their concerns is about management. CPW had looked at reintroducing wolves in the past, even coming up with a management plan in 2005 for wolves that migrate into Colorado. Pratt said experts should make the decision on reintroduction.
“It’s not necessarily a matter of whether wolves should be allowed in Colorado,” Pratt said. “Wolves are coming here whether we like it or not. It’s more a matter of how do we manage them once they get here and is it really our place to be introducing them or do we follow the plan that has been established through the traditional stakeholder process to allow them to come here.”
A pack of wolves was confirmed in northwestern Colorado last January and a pup was sighted by a CPW biologist in July. However, three wolves were also killed in southern Wyoming near the Colorado border in May.
Proponents of reintroduction cite Wyoming’s management plan, which allows for killing wolves outside the northwestern part of the state in any season, as an obstacle that would not allow wolves to naturally migrate to Colorado in the numbers needed for a sustainable population.
Gary Skiba, wildlife program manager for the San Juan Citizens Alliance, said the ballot measure is designed to allow for citizens and experts to design the type of reintroduction effort that would be employed in Colorado.
“That’s the whole point of having the stakeholder process and having a three-year period where you can plan to reintroduce the wolves,” Skiba said. “So that’s where those details would be hashed out. The overarching view of that though is there will be a compensation program that will be required… and it will be a science-based effort that’s done by the professionals at CPW.”
Still, having the initial decision come from voters rather than experts is something Executive Vice President of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association Terry Fankhauser said he doesn’t support.
Opponents pointed out that hunters, who help fund Colorado Parks and Wildlife through tag fees, could see fewer elk numbers especially in the early years of a reintroduction effort.
“We believe that that agency, that is currently funded through sportsmen dollars, is the best agency and the best conduit to make those sorts of decisions,” Fankhauser said. “It’s not a simple decision, as anything that goes to the ballot isn’t.”
CONFLICT WITH LIVESTOCK
One area of contention anticipated in the proposition is in regard to depredation of livestock by wolves.
The ballot measure includes a provision that would pay ranchers for livestock lost to wolves, but opponents question whether that promise would be fulfilled. Fankhauser said with the economic conditions the state is dealing with, compensating ranchers would not be a priority.
“I can’t imagine that this is going to be something that gets prioritized at a level beyond a token contribution by the General Assembly because, quite honestly, they are challenged by so many more complex issues demanding of dollars,” Fankhauser said.
Proponents said the funding source for both the reintroduction of wolves and the compensation for ranchers was purposefully left for future consideration by CPW and stakeholders. They said federal funding, as well as other funds outside the general fund, like lottery revenue, could be utilized.
Former Colorado Gov. Bill Ritter, who has endorsed proposition 114, said he governed through the Great Recession and believed there would still be enough funding to make reintroduction work. He said ultimately it won’t just be ranchers and hunters who will feel an impact from wolf reintroduction.
“I don’t think in a pandemic or in an economic recession anyone is going to say this is the most important thing facing the state,” Ritter said. “But I would say that if this is positive for the ecosystem in Colorado that it’s not just people who are directly impacted by it, because they may be in an area where the wolf is introduced, it’s all the people of the state.”