There’s only a few more days left for people to vote.
To date, only about 25% of Colorado voters have cast their ballots statewide, but that doesn’t include the final three days of voting, which is the most active time.
While there are numerous candidates running without any challengers, there are several statewide, regional and county-level primaries on this year’s ballots, which are due by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Locally, state Sen. Ray Scott and Grand Valley businessman Cody Davis are in a fierce battle to replace Mesa County Commissioner John Justman, who is term limited, for the District 1 seat. Both are Republican. The winner of that race will face Democrat Kathryn Bedell in the November general election.
In District 3, the seat currently held by Commissioner Rose Pugliese who also is term-limited, former GOP county commissioner Janet Rowland is the sole named candidate on the ballot, but Palisade businessman JJ Fletcher is registered as a write-in option. The winner of that race will face Democrat Dave Edwards of Palisade.
There are two primary races in the 3rd Congressional District for both major parties. On the Republican side, it’s U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton versus Rifle restaurant owner Lauren Boebert, while Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush of Steamboat Springs is running against Montrose resident James Iacino.
Mitsch Bush won that nomination in 2018, only to go on to lose to Tipton in the general election.
Mitsch Bush and Iacino both have been nearly equally successful in raising campaign money, according to the latest filings with the Federal Election Commission. Mitsch Bush has raised about $979,000, while Iacino is not far behind, with about $915,000. Iacino has spent more, leaving him with about $134,000, while Mitsch Bush still has more than $350,000 in the bank.
Meanwhile, Tipton has far outraised Boebert with $1.1 million compared to her $133,000.
Statewide, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is hoping to win the Democratic Party nomination against former House Speaker Andrew Romanoff. The winner of that contest will face GOP U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, who is running for his first re-election to the U.S. Senate.
That race also has a primary contest in the Libertarian Party, who also would face Gardner in November. It pits Routt County resident Gaylon Kent against Raymon Anthony Doane. Kent was the Libertarian Party candidate in the 3rd CD in the 2016 and 2018 general elections, and Doane ran as a Republican in a failed bid for the Colorado Senate in 2016 and for Congress against U.S. Rep. Diane DeGette in 2018.
As always, elections officials warn unaffiliated voters who didn’t indicate a preference in which party they plan to vote, and received ballots in both the GOP and Democratic primaries, to be sure to return only one. By law, casting both would result in neither being counted.
They also remind voters not to mail in their ballots, but go to a drop box or vote center. Voters also can go to GoVoteColorado.gov to check to see the status of the ballot to ensure it was picked up and processed.