The state of Colorado is looking for help in picking the Centennial State’s 150th anniversary license plate.
Voting is currently underway in the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles’ Historic Colorado Contest.
The state of Colorado is looking for help in picking the Centennial State’s 150th anniversary license plate.
Voting is currently underway in the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles’ Historic Colorado Contest.
Coloradans can vote at DMV.Colorado.gov/HistoricColorado until Feb. 15. Votes can be made in two different divisions — 13 and older, and younger than 13. The winning design of the 13-and-older division will be used to make the 150th anniversary license plate.
After the votes have been tallied, Gov. Jared Polis and the DMV will unveil the voter-picked design as well as present both winners with a $1,000 grant as well as a commemorative license plate.
“In Colorado, creativity and inspiration are all around us, and we are excited to see the great designs Coloradans share. This new license plate honors the legacy of Coloradans who helped shape our great state as we look forward towards a bright future together,” said Polis previously.
Electra Bustle, DMV senior director, agreed and said she was humbled by the state’s participation, especially young Coloradans who used the contest as a way to learn about the Centennial State.
“I am proud that this contest inspired so many, especially some of our state’s future leaders,” Bustle said. “Taking time to research, plan and design a license plate that represents our history takes a lot of time and effort and the entries clearly demonstrate your love of Colorado. Thank you to all who participated and submitted entries for this important 150th anniversary.”
The Historic Colorado Contest launched Sept. 19, 2022 with the goal of helping Coloradans honor and make history through license plate design and closed with more than 300 entries from 216 entrants. Of the 216 entrants, 133 were 13-years-old or older and these contestants submitted 215 license plate designs. The other 82 were younger than 13, and these Coloradans entered 97 submissions.
Three finalists per division were selected by a committee that included motor vehicle administrators and Polis with a final, public vote on the top three designs. In addition to the two $1,000 grants, winners will get bragging rights, will be featured in all of the Governor’s Office’s and DMV’s relevant media releases as well as a commemorative license plate.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:20:33 AM
Sunset: 05:35 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: SE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:19:38 AM
Sunset: 05:36:10 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: E @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Clear. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:18:42 AM
Sunset: 05:37:20 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:17:45 AM
Sunset: 05:38:31 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:16:46 AM
Sunset: 05:39:41 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 39%
Sunrise: 07:15:45 AM
Sunset: 05:40:52 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: NNW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:14:43 AM
Sunset: 05:42:02 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.