The Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemoration honoring King and his work looked and sounded different Monday, but that may have helped drive home some of the things the legendary King stood for.
The family of Martin Luther King Jr. asked that celebrations of Martin Luther King Jr. Day be curtailed because legislation supporting voting rights, something King promoted, has not been passed by Congress.
“This year, we’ve changed some, and those changes are because of things that are happening nationwide,” said David Combs, organizer of Black Citizens and Friends of Grand Junction.
Jose Luis Chavez, who was presented with the “Making A Difference” award, also spoke about the importance of preserving voting rights.
“The people who have gutted the voting rights, they showed that their character is really flawed, and they don’t care about the people,” said Chavez, who is a local community activist. “That has got to change.”
The theme for the day was “What have you done for others?”
“Once our job is complete here, it is the beginning of yours,” Combs said.
IMPORTANCE OF VOTING
Combs urged attendees to find people who haven’t voted and help them register to vote, and, if you are registered, vote. Also, Combs said, attendees should contact people in power and tell those people how important voting rights are.
Ta’Lor Jackson, Colorado Mesa University inclusivity coordinator and a member of the Black Citizens and Friends of Grand Junction organizing committee, said Martin Luther King Jr. Day is not only a time to reflect, but a call to action, and it’s important in times like this to listen to voices of people who are not often heard.
Mesa County Valley School District 51 Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill was the keynote speaker.
Hill reminded the crowd that the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the weakening of which is one of the reasons for the more subdued event, was not passed particularly long ago when you really think about it.
“We like to think of racial injustice as being in some far-off time period, but that’s far from the truth,” Hill said.
The mayors of Palisade, Fruita and Grand Junction, as well as Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis and School District 51 Superintendent Diana Sirko each read a proclamation declaring Jan. 17 Martin Luther King Jr. Day for each of their respective organizations.
Palisade Mayor Greg Mikolai recalled a conversation he had with the late Harry Butler when they were on the school board, and despite their different backgrounds, they ended up having a lot in common. He urged attendees to “remember the great commonality that we all have, that we are all Americans.”
Commissioner Cody Davis said he always appreciated King’s biblical ethic, and that he feels if people got back to that ethic, they would fight for, not against, each other.
Grand Junction Mayor Chuck McDaniel referenced Abraham Lincoln’s first inaugural address, in which Lincoln invoked the “better angels of our nature.”
“Certainly he (King) was a better angel of our nature, and that calls for us to find our better angels during this time of strife and conflict,” McDaniel said.
Fruita Mayor Joel Kincaid urged the community to come together in prayer.
Sirko said the only way to make a difference in society is if everyone comes together and said seeing everyone at the event made her hopeful that is possible.
MARCH TO HANDY CHAPEL
The commemoration was split into two parts: one at City Hall and one at Handy Chapel, which has been an important social center and shelter for the community.
“Handy Chapel has always been a refuge,” Combs said. “I look at this as hallowed ground.”
The few hundred attendees marched from City Hall on Fifth Street to Seventh Street, up to Grand Avenue, to Second Street and down to Handy Chapel.
CMU President John Marshall touted the university’s increasing diversity and encouraged the crowd to visit the campus.
Combs echoed Marshall’s message and noted Grand Junction’s Black population doubles when CMU is in session, saying, “it behooves all of us to immerse ourselves into that culture and, in doing that, bring them into ours.”
Eric Ward, Black Citizens and Friends treasurer, said voting rights are important because when you vote you put your stamp on something, saying you either approve or disapprove of it, and everybody should have that say in their government.
Ward said he always goes back to King’s message about judging people based on their character and nor their skin color.
“Everyone says it, but we want to put it in context,” he said.
Ward also commented on the theme of the day, saying “Ask yourself: what are you doing for others?”
“If you do something once a day, whatever you choose, simply because you want to give back, however small, however large, you are giving back to society,” he said.
Ward read a quote from King, which said, “Everybody can be great, because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”