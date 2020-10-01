It could be a walk around the block, through a park or on a trail in Colorado National Monument.
“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” said Tonja Kueper-Rinaldo, the regional development manager for the Grand Junction Walk to End Alzheimer’s, in a news release.
The Alzheimer’s Association’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for Saturday, Oct. 3, but where participants walk is up to them.
“The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia,” Kueper-Rinaldo said in a news release.
Nearly 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease, and more than 76,000 of those live in Colorado, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
This means millions of family members caring for loved ones with the degenerative brain disease.
Funds raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s go to the association as it provides care and support for free to families dealing with Alzheimer’s and dementia and puts dollars toward research into Alzheimer’s treatments and prevention, Kueper-Rinaldo said in a news release.
Saturday’s walk will include an opening ceremony that will be recorded and sent to participants’ smart devices or computers and a Walk to End Alzheimer’s app that can be used to track steps during the walk and manage fundraising efforts.
In addition, a “view only” Promise Garden to honor those impacted by Alzheimer’s will be set up from 9:30–11:30 a.m. Saturday in front of the Lincoln Park Barn near the 12th Street entrance to Lincoln Park.
“Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe,” said Amelia Schafer, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado, in a news release.