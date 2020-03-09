DENVER — The Colorado House is expected to give final approval to HB1003 by Reps. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, and Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, to expand the Rural Jump Start Zone Act. The measure would allow for more businesses to receive special tax breaks if they locate and create jobs in rural areas of the state.
■ Today: The Senate Business, Labor and Technology Committee is to hear HB1137 — introduced by Reps. Matt Soper, R-Delta, and Julie McCluskie, D-Frisco, and Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail — that is designed to increase the number of Broadband Deployment Fund grants that go to internet infrastructure projects in underserved areas of rural Colorado.
■ Tuesday: The Senate Transportation Committee is to consider HB1145, a measure that sets to 20 mph the reduction in speed required to comply with the state’s move-over-or-slow-down law when passing emergency vehicles on the side of the road.
■ Wednesday: The Senate Health and Human Services Committee is to discuss SB188, a measure requiring health care facilities to provide itemized statements when billing patients.
■ Thursday: The Senate Transportation and Energy Committee is to debate HB1178, a measure that would require the Colorado Department of Transportation to study the possibility of raising speed limits on rural roads. An original version of the bill called for raising it to as high as 70 mph, but the current version gives CDOT more latitude in choosing speed limits.
■ Next week: A bipartisan group of legislative leaders, including the majority and minority leaders in the House and Senate, have introduced SB186, a bill that essentially codifies Amendments Y and Z, two constitutional amendments approved by voters in 2018 to create special commissions to redistrict and reapportion legislative and congressional district boundaries after each decennial census.
n
All floor action and committees can be watched or heard on the Colorado Legislature’s website at lege.colorado.gov. Check that website to see which measures are available for remote testimony, and how to register to speak.
— Charles Ashby