Delta Police officers arrested Jacob Pierce, 26, on Tuesday evening after receiving information that he was staying at a room at the Delta Days Inn motel. Pierce was wanted on a series of charges after fleeing from Mesa County law enforcement last week.
Grand Junction Police Department officers with assistance from other nearby law enforcement agencies spent hours on Friday afternoon searching for Pierce after he crashed into a power pole and fled on foot, after he eluded officers in downtown Grand Junction.
When Delta PD picked him up Piece had three outstanding warrants for his arrest, which were widely publicized by several regional law enforcement agencies.
Delta Police confirmed that Pierce was inside a motel room with a female at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers then knocked on the door and gave verbal commands for him to exit the room with his hands up.
Officers reportedly heard what sounded like various items being stacked against the door from inside the room and after several minutes of officers shouting commands for Jacob Pierce to exit the room, items were thrown against the window from inside of the room.
The female, identified as Paige Pierce, 25, opened the door a short time later and exited with her hands up, Delta PD reports.
Just as she exited the room, Jacob Pierce came out from the adjoining room next door and fled on foot through the parking lot. He was taken into custody and police used a Taser, causing Pierce to slip, according to Delta PD.
A stolen vehicle from Grand Junction was recovered in the parking lot. The vehicle had been spray paintede black, which could have been the main reason that the vehicle went undetected for so long. The news release said that Jacob Pierce was in possession of the vehicle's keys.
Jacob Pierce is being held at the Delta County Jail on the active warrants, two of which were issued by the Grand Junction Police Department and the other issued by the Department of Corrections. As a result of the incident that unfolded at the Days Inn, he faces additional charges of alleged Criminal Mischief (Property Damage), Obstructing Government Operations, and Resisting Arrest. A bond of $2,500 was added for these criminal charges.
Paige Pierce was also issued a summons for alleged Obstructing Government Operations.