Two fires in Lower Valley
Lower Valley Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a brush fire in the 1200 block of 13 Road on Friday.
Chief Frank Cavaliere said a ditch fire moved into some weeds and cottonwood trees.
Crews responded at 10:30 a.m. and were on scene for around three and a half hours. An engine, a brush truck and a tender responded.
According to the Fire District, 10,000 gallons were used to put out the fire.
Then, at 3:45 p.m., the station was called to a car fire near 12½ and O roads.
Cavaliere said the pickup was fully engulfed in flames, but there were no injuries.
Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to nearby brush.
The cause is undetermined.
Wanted suspect arrested
Paul Saunders, 22, of Clifton, is accused of vehicular eluding, two counts of hit-and -run and two counts of speeding 40 mph or more over the speed limit and was arrested in Mesa County on Thursday afternoon.
According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Saunders crashed after deputies attempted to pull him over on Interstate 70-Business Loop near Warrior Way on Thursday after he was recognized as a wanted subject.
During the attempt to pull him over, Saunders was allegedly driving 100 mph in a 55-mph zone.
When the deputy asked why he was going over 100 mph, Saunders said he was going around 60 mph, the arrest affidavit said.
On March 18, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a robbery in progress in the area of South Seventh Street and Ute Avenue.
The victim reported he was robbed at gunpoint by a man that, based on the information he provided, police believed to be Saunders, according to the arrest affidavit.
On March 3, a woman accused Sanders of felony menacing and said he allegedly pushed her and she landed partially in a campfire and also fired his gun into the air multiple times.