Scooter Brown is coming back to Grand Junction to share his music again.
“I’ve been coming here for over 10 years now,” he said. “People out there are just family to me.”
In past visits it was the Scooter Brown Band that came to town. On Saturday, it will be the War Hippies, a duo of Brown, the guitar player, and Donnie Reis, the fiddle player.
The two, both military veterans, came together a while back and started making music together.
During the COVID shutdown, Brown wasn’t able to tour. But he soon learned that Reis was a fellow combat veteran as well as a music producer and has a studio in Nashville.
“We were just getting together and figuring out ways to be creative,” Brown said.
The War Hippies project, as it is called, is summed up with a paragraph on warhippies.com: “We’ve teamed up for this project, ‘War Hippies,’ to tell our stories through song with a guitar and violin.”
Maybe it’s not entirely accurate to call Reis a fiddle player. Before deciding to go into the military, he had a full college scholarship to play the violin.
A POIGNANT MESSAGE
They are both combat military veterans. Brown, a Marine, deployed at the beginning of the Iraq War in 2003, and Reis was deployed with the U.S. Army in 2004.
“We kind of just stumbled upon the War Hippies project as kind of a side project,” Brown said.
The reception for the project has been outstanding.
“It’s been fantastic, everybody loves it,” Reis said. “I will say that we’ve never not gotten a standing ovation. It’s a really neat thing, a really cool project.”
But they want to make it clear, that this isn’t about putting on a military show.
“It’s always part of the show but one of our things is we don’t try and push the show as a military thing,” Brown explained. “Part of the story is we happened to be combat veterans that happened to be songwriters and creators of music.”
As military veterans, they are oftentimes thanked for their service, but Brown said their message is not about them as much as it’s about the crowd and their lives.
“One of our messages, is the best way to thank someone for their service is just wake up every day and be grateful and go out and live your best life.
“Just seek happiness to the best of your ability because the brothers and sisters who died (serving in the U.S. military) don’t get to do that now,” Brown said. “So that’s one of the main messages during the show.”
As a relatively new group, the War Hippies are still trying to find their identity to a certain degree. They’re also trying to figure out how to define their music.
“We’re still trying to figure out what to call it,” Brown said with a laugh and Reis joined in. “It’s in the country music realm.”
Brown then described it as a combination of “swamp, bluegrass, western, boogie.”
Reis laughed: “We don’t know what it is.”
A NEW SINGLE DROPS TODAY
For Reis, he can’t pick a favorite song. “It’s hard to say because there are so many.”
He does say that “Killin’ it,” the first single released by the duo is one of his favorites. And then there’s “Make it out alive.”
“It’s an old song that we re-produced,” Reis said. “It really captures the essence of what we stand for and what (Brown) said about living the best life you possibly can.”
But it’s the song that actually dropped today and is available to download or stream that has Brown and Reis extremely excited.
“Donnie and I both wrote it and put it together,” Brown said. “I don’t think there’s anything else like it out there on the market.”
The song is called “The Hangman” and a music video will soon follow.
“We’re also getting ready to film a music video that is really a five-minute movie.”
And with a name like “The Hangman” it can only be one kind of movie.
“It’ll be like an old Western movie. I’m really excited about it. For me it creates something new, and to jump into this movie thing is really exciting,” Brown said.
Reis summed up his view on the song pretty succinctly: “It’s pretty badass.”
The War Hippies will be performing at the Grand Junction Convention Center on Saturday for a fundraiser for Harmony Acres Equestrian Center in Loma. The Scooter Brown Band was at last year’s fundraiser.
When they asked if the band could play again this year, Brown thought the War Hippies would be an even better fit.
TRAVELING TO THE UKRAINE
At the beginning of the Russian evasion of the Ukraine, Brown made headlines when he came to the aid of orphans in a Ukrainian orphanage.
It was an unknown time and there wasn’t a certainty of how dire the situation was in the Ukraine. But it soon became evident that it was a volatile situation and the orphans were in danger.
“A Green Beret buddy of ours went there and came back to raise funds for them,” Brown said. “We flew into Warsaw, Poland and there’s a little boy there that my family hosted over Christmas, and are in the process of adopting.
“Two days after the war started, we went over there and set up a war room in a hotel room to help facilitate getting the orphans out of the country and get them over to Poland.”
It was a successful mission.
Now the War Hippies, made up of two combat veterans and musicians, are using music to spread the message to people to simple live your best life.
Since forming the War Hippies, the little side project started during the middle of COVID, it has really been rolling. In October, the War Hippies will be traveling the nation on a tour with country stars Chris Janson and Travis Tritt.
On Saturday, War Hippies will be at the Convention Center playing their new single “The Hangman” along with all their other songs.