Residents of the Grand Valley can expect classic summer weather this Independence Day weekend.
National Weather Service Grand Junction meteorologist Ben Moyer said on Friday that the holiday weekend will be seeing a continuation of the week’s warm temperatures with highs in the upper 90s, potentially hitting triple digits Sunday.
There is a chance of thunderstorms and showers in the mountains this weekend, Moyer said, but those will more likely affect those recreating in the mountains than those staying in the Grand Valley.
The temperatures will stay warm into next week, rising back over 100 in the middle of the week, although Moyer said the valley will likely be spared the record-breaking temperatures of June’s heat wave,
There’s not a lot of relief on the horizon, though.
“It’s not going to cool down in the next week, that’s for sure,” Moyer said. “In fact, it’s going to get hotter.”
Moyer reminded residents to reduce exposure to heat if vulnerable, and drink plenty of water. He also cautioned those recreating in the mountains this weekend to watch out for lightning.
It’s going to be hot out, he said, but that’s typical for July in Grand Junction.
“It’s pretty normal for this time of year, I’d say,” Moyer said.
With the warm temperatures and lack of moisture, fire restrictions are in place in Mesa County and across western Colorado.
Most of Mesa County is in stage 1 fire restrictions and will be at least through the Fourth of July, according to the sheriff’s office, with a few parts in national forest land in stage two restrictions.
Lighting off personal fireworks is prohibited while in stage 1 restrictions. No fireworks, including professional, permitted shows, are allowed under stage 2.
Lighting fireworks is also not allowed on public land.
Under stage 1 restrictions, campfires are prohibited outside a permanently constructed fire grate in a developed area, target shooting with explosive targets is prohibited, and agricultural burns are only allowed with a permit from the sheriff’s office.
The U.S. Forest Service sent out a press release earlier this week reminding people to be extra careful about fires, including making sure trailer chains are secured while driving, taking precautions while target shooting, never leaving fires unattended and disposing of cigarettes safely.
“Western Colorado is experiencing historic drought conditions producing a high fire danger rating and lower fuel moisture measurements,” the release said. “Public land agencies ask the public to be extra careful as fire danger has steadily increased.”