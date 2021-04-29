After a string of cooler-than-usual temperatures, the area is warming up for spring.
The thermometers could reach as high as 89 degrees this weekend. Those high readings paired with drought conditions are cause for concern for some.
“We weren’t as dry last year as we are now. And the drier a place is, the higher the fire risk is,” said Eric Coulter, public affairs specialist for the Bureau of Land Management. “Many of the fires last year were natural starts and we can prepare for that. We can’t prepare for the human-started fires.”
Most of the surrounding area is in severe drought, said Scott Stearns, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Stearns added this is one of the largest forecast regions in the nation.
Because of the fire risk and because of how devastating last year’s fires were, officials say it’s important everyone does their part to be responsible.
Not every fire starts with absent-minded campers around a fire Coulter said. They can also start if cars hauling trailers aren’t up to snuff.
“Make sure your vehicle maintenance is up to date. And if you have trailers, make sure there aren’t any low-hanging chains. Those can create sparks and that’s a cause for fires along roadways,” Coulter said. “We can look at the weather and expect when and where dry lightning will hit. We can’t predict where a human-started fire is going to be.”
Right now, that risk is greatest in low-elevation areas. There are still several feet of snow on Grand Mesa and officials don’t expect fire worries to flame up there until mid-June.
Temperatures will be in the comfortable 70s until the weekend. Friday is slated to reach around 86 degrees and Saturday could reach 89 degrees. If that forecast comes to fruition, it would set a record, Stearns said.
No matter what comes to reality, Stearns and Coulter said that it’s important to know the weather before you go, and to check if there’s an active fire ban.
For up to date forecasts, you can visit weather.gov.