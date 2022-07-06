Amy Johnson is still on the case. The Washington-based private investigator, whose extensive research helped shine a big light on a cold Montrose homicide case, came to the scene this week.
Since 2004, Johnson had been seeking missing Washington State woman Susan Hoppes, who vanished at age 45 in 1993 under suspicious circumstances.
Hoppes, in fact, had been found deceased high on Windy Point in rural Montrose County in 1994. Her partial skeletal remains yielded few clues as to her identity.
Despite repeated efforts to shake loose information that would identify “Windy Point Jane Doe,” decades passed without investigators here knowing her true name.
That changed in April, when a longshot bid paid off. That’s when a tentative match made through familial DNA in a commercial genetic database was confirmed through additional investigatory techniques, identifying “Jane” as Hoppes.
Johnson had already been working with investigators with the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and entrusted them with her voluminous files. On Wednesday, she and her husband Derek paid a visit to the wooded area where hikers, led by their dog, had located Hoppes’ skull all those years ago.
Wednesday, Johnson, formerly a florist, brought along a bouquet she had arranged personally and placed it at the ledge of a cliff nearby, a commanding Colorado view stretching out before her under a storm-brewing sky.
“When you stand there, for me, personally, it’s a feeling like you know so much about her personally,” Johnson said.
“Just to know that she laid up there for almost an entire year — I’m grateful that they found her, but it’s pretty bittersweet, that someone so evil traipsed through there and left her, abandoned and alone.”
Johnson’s years of research pointed her toward likely suspects; however, because Montrose is investigating the case as an active homicide, she isn’t detailing all of her theories of the crime right now.
Despite what she has learned, Johnson would still like to know the final missing pieces in the Hoppes’ tragedy.
“My thing about all of this is there could be somebody out there that this spurs some recollection; some sort of connecting piece,” Johnson said.
Montrose County Sheriff’s Investigator Ted Valerio and Tom Chinn, a former Montrose police chief, accompanied Johnson and her husband to the site where Hoppes’ skull was found.
Earlier, Sheriff Gene Lillard and the MCSO presented Johnson with an official commendation for her vital work on the case.
When the MCSO tentatively ID’d Hoppes this year, additional investigation led them to a police report that Johnson had made to a Washington State law enforcement agency in 2004. Investigators here contacted Johnson — and through her, received a wealth of information about their victim, including who the perpetrators might have been.
“The fact remains that she had done, without a doubt, significantly more investigation than all of the Washington State law enforcement agencies combined,” Johnson’s official commendation reads.
“Amy Johnson’s exemplary investigative skills and tenacity have allowed us to identify Susan E. Hoppes, granting closure for her family as well as revealing those who took her life.”
Lillard on Friday said the agency is still investigating to confirm the true identity of the suspects, who reportedly used several aliases.
“We do have names, but I can’t release them. Hopefully, we can get things sewed up and put it rest, but we have not stopped investigating. We’re going to follow it through to the end,” he said.
Johnson said it isn’t about being recognized, but she was honored. She praised the MCSO for years of dedicated work on a cold case investigators could have easily put aside.
“Had we only had a team like this one (in Washington), we may have been able to bring her justice. ... That is not lost on me, that they worked hard and didn’t give up on her,” Johnson said.
“It’s everybody having the closure means the peace of knowing who she was and how grateful everybody was to hear that name,” Derek said.
Amy Johnson said it was especially meaningful to be at Windy Point close to the time of year when Hoppes was likely left there.
“If she had to be laid down in such a way, at least it was a beautiful place. Even though losing her life like that was horrific, for me to walk that out, I had such a mix of emotions. It was tough to see that, to feel that. They walked right here and they disposed of this innocent woman’s body and they walked away from her — it’s disgusting to me,” she said.
“ … We probably won’t get anyone to justice, but her story still needs to be told. Everything we do now is to bring honor and purpose to this.”
