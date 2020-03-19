Last year the nearly 40-year-old Persigo Wastewater Treatment Plant hit 80% capacity triggering a requirement that it must begin to plan for an expansion.
Utilities Director Randi Kim said the Wastewater Services division was already planning to update its Wastewater Master Plan, but it will now look in detail at significantly expanding the plant.
It will work with consulting firm Carollo Engineers of Denver and the City Council recently approved $576,000 from the Joint Sewer Fund to develop the plan. Kim said Carollo will do a thorough review of internal documents, as well as their own testing.
When the current plant was built in the early 1980s, the plan was to simply duplicate the same facility, doubling the capacity. Since that time, Kim said technology has advanced in wastewater treatment processes and so the division needed to re-evaluate how it would expand.
“We expanded the scope of work from not only just pulling the plan off the shelf and freshening it up, but also looking at what we really wanted to do in the way of a master plan,” Kim said. “As you can imagine, the plant that is here today, built in 1982, is older technology. So rather than follow the original plan of creating a mirror image of the facility, we really want to look at new technology and ways we can integrate more renewable energy opportunities and energy efficiency.”
The plan will look into both adding more capacity with an expansion, but also at updating its current plant to utilize new, more efficient technology, Kim said. The current plant will need some rehabilitation work as well.
While the current capacity is nearing its upper limit, Kim said construction on a new plant won’t need to take place for eight or nine years. However, Kim said it was important to begin the planning process now due to the complexity of the project and the cost. The original plant cost $40 million in the early 80s.
“Anticipating a big spend, knowing how much that spend is and what years will give us ample time on the financial side to adjust rates if needed and prioritize our projects so that we can reduce that burden on our rate payers in the long term,” Wastewater Services Manager Kurt Carson said. “Having that bit of time now, that eight to ten years potentially is really going to ease into that big spend in the outer years.”
Kim said a phased approach was possible to spread out the cost and projects.
After the master plan is completed, in about a year, Kim said the next steps would be to hire a firm to design plant expansion, which would provide a cost estimate. At that point they could begin pursuing funding options.