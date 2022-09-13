 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wasting disease testing returns to deer this year after last year's focus on elk

  • Updated
Bull elk and cows

Chronic wasting disease has decreased in elk herds in Colorado, testing shows.

Wayne D. Lewis/CPW

Colorado rifle-season hunters this fall can expect a return to mandatory chronic wasting disease testing focused on deer after last year’s effort focused on elk, with what Colorado Parks and Wildlife considers to be welcome results.

“It’s good news,” Matt Eckert, the agency’s terrestrial programs supervisor, told the Parks and Wildlife Commission in May. “CWD is still relatively low in elk herds statewide.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News

Sports

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK