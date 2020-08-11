A cigarette butt thrown from a vehicle on Interstate70 is the likely cause of the recent wildfire in the Rapid Creek neighborhood in Palisade that destroyed a home and damaged several other structures.
The fire began near mile marker 45 on the south side of I-70, according to a release from the Palisade Fire Department. It quickly spread into the Rapid Creek area, burning around 32 acres.
Palisade Fire Chief Richard Rupp said the investigation determined the fire was caused by something that came from the road. Xcel Energy performed its own investigation, which determined the fire was not caused electrically.
“The cigarette butt, everything points that way,” Rupp said. “It’s possible that it could have been a spark off of something as well, but people need to watch their butts.”
Rupp said with such hot dry weather, as we’ve had before and since the fire, even plant material that appears green will burn. He said with the weather expected to continue to be hot and dry that people need to be cautious.
“It is so dry out there,” Rupp said. “When we have humidity below seven percent cigarette butts can start. Sparks can start. Almost anything that creates a little bit of heat can start (a fire).”
Rupp said everyone should create a defensible space around their homes away from trees. He said fire wood should not be stacked next to homes and homeowners should clean roofs and gutters of plant material.
Another important way to ensure fires are brought under control as quickly as possible is to stay away from the area when you see a fire, Rupp said. He said people flocking to a wildfire can cause a delay in response times if they get in the way of first responders.
“We need to have roads we can get in and out of too,” Rupp said. “That does make a big difference as well. Everybody wants to come looky-loo and you’re in our way and we can’t get our job done.”
Mesa County remains under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, which limit the types of activities involving fire and sparks allowed outdoors. To learn more about Stage 1 Fire Restrictions visit sheriff.mesacounty.us/divisions/emergency-services/fire-restrictions.