The local watershed is in better shape than last year but experts at the Colorado River District’s State of the River meeting on Tuesday night say the past winter was far from being a “drought buster.”
These events are hosted each year in each river basin across 15 different counties.
The aim of these events is to address local, regional and statewide water issues, as well as relay how much water is expected in local rivers, ditches and reservoirs.
As recurring patterns of drought continue to spur residual effects on local agricultural and crop yield, water levels are becoming more of a concern for many on the Western Slope.
A wide variety of speakers were featured at Tuesday’s State of the River meeting at Colorado Mesa University. Of them was Peter Bennett Goble, a climatologist at Colorado State University. Goble opened the event with the general outlook of water in the region so far this year, particularly in regards to snowpack and current hydrologic conditions, as well as to how that will translate to this year’s runoff.
“Climate change definitely plays a role in terms of the warmer temperatures we’re seeing. Much like the rest of the globe, Colorado is heating up. We’ve been seeing strong trends of temperature increases in Colorado since the 1980s, with the most consistent warming in summer,” Goble said. “With those warmer temperatures, the moisture in our soils is used up more quickly by crops, plants and forests, which fuels those drier conditions.”
Warmer conditions lead to faster consumption of water resources. Without more moisture this year and in ensuing years, water supplies will continue to suffer considerably.
Goble says that the outlook of water here in the Grand Valley is a bit more positive than the past few years, particularly 2020 and 2021, but “it’s still somewhat bleak because we still have less snowpack than we usually should this year, and we do have an increased chance of a warmer, drier spring. I don’t think this year will be a drought-buster,” he said.
Another speaker at Tuesday’s meeting was Lowell King, a Grand Valley farmer, who has moved away from conventional farming methods and now uses regenerative agriculture.
King spoke about regenerative agriculture and soil health in the Grand Valley, and the ways in which this form of farming is both more efficient and sustainable, particularly in the era of climate change.
According to King, he switched from conventional agriculture to regenerative in 2016. Before then, “we farmed just like everybody else, with high tillage and fallow for many years.”
After two years of regenerative farming, King was sold. He bid farewell to his tillage equipment in 2018, and fully committed to regenerative agriculture.
When there is a lack of nutrients and moisture in the soil, conventional farming methods simply intensify fertilization. Regenerative agriculture, on the other hand, doesn’t till, which keeps living roots in the soil, promoting nutrients and overall soil health. Regenerative agricultural practices also grow diverse cover crops to increase soil biology.
This method of farming is usually more efficient when it comes to water usage.
“The water I meter is 10% less than it was before practicing regenerative agriculture. There are studies all over the world where when you grow diverse crops in synergy with each other, don’t till soil, build soil health, then plants use less water to grow,” King said. “I think people need to get good and educated about water and our responsibility with water.”
King feels that this farming method is spreading throughout the valley.
“We’re trying to help educate other farmers. It’s not just a conservation thing. The economics of it are reason enough to do (regenerative agriculture). The conservation and environmental benefits are all bonuses really,” King said.
Another speaker featured was Andrea Lopez of Ute Water.
Ute Water supplies the county with much of its clean drinking water, but drought has posed considerable challenges lately.
On Grand Mesa, snowmelt is the primary watershed used by Ute Water. Last year, because of worsening drought, the company had to use secondary water sources from the Colorado River to blend with Plateau Creek water in order to preserve their stored reservoir supply.
“I think 2021 was very telling of what future water years may have in store. We, for the first time in 65 years, had to pump from the Colorado River and blend it with water from the Grand Mesa watershed to meet customer demand during peak season. We didn’t want our reservoirs to drop to critical levels like other reservoirs around the state,” Lopez said.
Lopez says that it’s still too early to tell what this year’s snowmelt will look like. Despite the vested concern about water supply, she feels hopeful that people are aware of the problem and looking to address it.
“Seeing different people here from different backgrounds is encouraging. In order for us to make significant changes as a valley and conserve what we do have, we need to work together as a community and it’s going to take each and every one of us,” Lopez said.