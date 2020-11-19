The city of Grand Junction was approved for a $3 million loan by the Colorado Water Conservation Board at it’s Wednesday meeting, which will go toward improvements to the Carson Reservoir Dam.
The dam was constructed in 1947 and a recent study done by the city found areas where improvements were necessary. Colorado Water Conservation Board staff member Cole Bedford said the Carson Reservoir structure is classified as a high hazard dam.
“The impetus for the project was a 2017 dam safety evaluation that rated the dam as conditionally satisfactory, but nonetheless it did raise some concerns,” Bedford said. “So to address them the city is proposing to improve the dam spillway, the outlet works, drain seepage collection systems, some instrumentation and to install an early flood warning system.”
The total cost for the project will be $3,350,000 with the loan covering the majority of the cost. It is a 10-year loan with a 1% interest rate. Grand Junction Utilities Director Randi Kim said the approval of the loan will help keep water rates low and will allow the city to move forward with the project next year.
“We’ve been collaborating with the state dam safety office over the past couple of years on the feasibility and design of the project,” Kim said. “Approval of this loan will allow us to complete the construction next year, which will have a great public benefit for safety for the community.”
Kim said the early warning system in particular would be helpful to the community as it would provide real-time monitoring and communication to emergency services and the public in an emergency situation with the dam. The city will be the first in the state to install an early warning system on a high hazard dam.
The Carson Reservoir Dam is a 56-foot-high, 620-foot-long dam constructed in 1947 that holds 520 acre-feet of water on Kannah Creek, according to a Colorado Water Conservation Board staff report. It is primarily used for domestic water, irrigation and recreation.
The work on the dam is expected to begin in the spring and be completed next year. Preliminary work on National Forest Service Road No. 108 between Land’s End Road and Carson Lake was done earlier this year in advance of the project.