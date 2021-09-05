Max Schmidt has gone from needing to pump water from 500 feet below ground to having it brought to him by gravity.
Schmidt, 72, has managed the Orchard Mesa Irrigation District since 2009. Before that, he spent almost 20 years with the Natural Resource Conservation Service designing irrigation systems. And, before that, he was a produce farmer in West Texas.
In Texas, Schmidt cultivated cabbage, carrots, watermelon, broccoli, spinach, sweet corn, cantaloupe and peppers.
When he was 40, Schmidt realized he was working 18 hours a day, seven days a week, and he wanted to watch his three children grow up, so he packed up and headed to the Grand Valley. He loves it here, and so do his kids.
“Just to make sure they did, I took them back to West Texas in August,” Schmidt quipped.
Coming from an area where water is scarce to the Grand Valley was nothing short of phenomenal, Schmidt said.
He also spent about 10 years as a water consultant, working on issues such as water rights.
“I had a good time, I never had a job I didn’t like,” Schmidt said.
He has three children and four grandchildren, all of whom have jobs.
“Grandpa’s happy,” he said.
Schmidt’s kids raft, bike and ski, all the things people in Colorado tend to do. Schmidt himself was a big skier until (he said that’s one of the reasons he came to Colorado) about 10 years ago, when he, in his words, “got old.”
“I’m paying the price of a very active childhood,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt grew up around Corpus Christi and married a vegetable grower’s daughter then went to work for him.
Schmidt says he thoroughly enjoyed farming when he did it, and he misses it sometimes, but “I like watching other people farm.”
Agriculture is very important to Schmidt, and it’s clear that’s one of the things he likes best about his job and living in Western Colorado.
“We’re one of the few places the family farm is still growing,” he said.
Another thing Schmidt likes about living in Western Colorado is the community spirit.
Schmidt recalled a pipe blowout on Easter a few years back. Farmers and other water districts immediately stepped in to help repair the damage, and fixed the blowout in nine hours.
“Nobody yelled, everybody stepped up to the plate,” he said.
It’s nice to have a job where you can see how it makes other peoples lives better, Schmidt said.
“It’s pretty rewarding.”
Working in water means Schmidt understands the complicated subject of water rights better than most.
“Colorado’s water history is really interesting,” he said. Some of the buildings he manages are 110 years old.
The Orchard Mesa irrigation District and Grand Valley Water Users Association are looking to build a new hydro plant adjacent to the current one in Orchard Mesa, to the tune of about $10 million.
Schmidt said he plans to retire after the new plant is completed. After that, he wants to travel. He said he’s going to start with all the national parks, and maybe ride some trains around.
“I like seeing the country,” he said.
Not that he’s desperate to get away from the Grand Valley.
“People pay thousands of dollars to visit here, and we live here,” Schmidt said.