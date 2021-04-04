When you open the tap on your kitchen faucet it’s easy to not think about the work and science behind how it gets there.
For Grand Junction Water Services Manager Mark Ritterbush, who has been working for almost 20 years to make sure that water makes it to the tap, being forgotten about is a sign he and his team are doing their jobs.
“It’s important,” Ritterbush said. “It’s something everybody counts on every day. I like how it’s kind of behind the scenes. You wouldn’t think of this, but it’s kind of a good thing if people take that for granted. That means they’re happy with their quality of water.”
Ritterbush grew up in Nebraska and followed his brother to Colorado. He said he was always drawn to lab work and the hands-on nature of the science done in both medical labs and at water services.
“I had a younger brother who was going to Western State, which is kind of why I looked for a first job out here and I ended up in Delta,” Ritterbush said. “I was a med tech. Basically, I just bothered the lab manager long enough where he was like, ‘Yeah, fine, I’ll hire you.’”
In 2001 Ritterbush moved to Grand Junction to work for Community Hospital before moving to the city’s water services department. He said in both cases he liked when he could get hands on with the science of the job.
“That (Community Hospital) was a fun place to work,” Ritterbush said. “Mostly I was in the microbiology lab. That’s also really hands on. You’re just looking at a plate and identifying what might be causing this patient the sore throat or infection or something like that.”
Ritterbush, who has a degree in chemistry and biology, as well as a medical technician degree, said medical labs tend to be more automated than the water services lab and he liked being able to run the experiments himself when he moved to water.
“There’s just so many different aspects that mix into the water industry,” Ritterbush said. “It’s pretty varied. You have to use lots of different parts of your brain.”
Over the years Ritterbush moved up within the department as water plant supervisor and now as water services manager. He said these days many of the challenges he faces surround prioritizing projects to ensure the city has an adequate water supply.
Even with those challenges, Ritterbush still gets excited about the work the department is taking on. He described one upcoming project at Juniata Reservoir, the city’s largest, and the challenges they have been having with low levels of dissolved oxygen. He said they are planning to install an aeration system to solve the problem.
“We’ve been seeing dissolved oxygen issues where the concentration of dissolved oxygen drops and it kind of caused this cycle of issues,” Ritterbush said. “It could cause algae blooms. It’ll cause phosphorus release off the sediment, which in turn feeds the algae. It’s kind of a cycle.”
Now in a leadership role, Ritterbsuh said he’s gotten to see and appreciate the work that is done across water services. Everything from the lab work to the pipe crews go into delivering water reliably to the customers.
“I do like the technical part,” Ritterbsuh said. “When I took over as water service manager I got to see a lot more. Since I was just up in the water plant I was really in tuned with the day-to-day there. What our pipeline crew does is just as important as the folks up here that make clean water and get it into the pipes.”
Outside of his work, Ritterbush is a father to two teenage daughters. He said they have been very into sports and he’s spent a lot of his time outside work coaching and supporting them.
“We’re pretty busy right now,” Ritterbush said. “We’re in that phase where we’re really into the kids’ activities. It’s been a lot of fun. It’s also kind of sad to think that chapter is almost closing, but we’re enjoying it for sure.”
He said he’s enjoyed sharing his passion for science with his daughters and that they’ve both expressed an interest in pursuing science in the future. He said he’s also shared his passion for the outdoors with them.
“This summer my daughters both did their first 14er,” Ritterbush said. “I have three left. It depends on how you count them. I’ve done 55 of them. There are 58 if you count all of them.”
This summer, Ritterbush said he’s hoping to bag those last three.
Overall, Ritterbush said he’s been glad to be surrounded by good people in both his work life and in the community.
“I’m just grateful for the people I get to work with and around me,” Ritterbush said. “It’s not even necessarily work, just in all aspects of my life. I work with a lot of good people.”