Alongside other environmental and public-lands issues like wolf reintroduction and local national forest management, long-term drought and its worsening impacts on water supplies in the Colorado River Basin likely will continue grabbing local headlines in 2022 just as they have in 2021.
States up and down the basin are grappling with seemingly ever-dwindling flows on the river, exacerbated by a warming climate that is contributing to below-normal spring runoff in the basin even in years of average snowpack.
Water levels at Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the basin’s two major reservoirs, this year fell to the lowest levels since those reservoirs first filled. The Lower Basin next year will take its first shortage of basin water ever, impacting Arizona and Nevada. Longer-term, Upper Basin states including Colorado are becoming increasingly concerned that they eventually will be unable to continue complying with the terms of a 1922 interstate compact governing how river flows must be divided between the Upper and Lower Basins, which could result in cutbacks in river-water use in the Upper Basin.
The Upper Basin meets its compact obligations through the release of water from Lake Powell, which also produces hydroelectric power that is threatened by the lower reservoir level. This year, the federal Bureau of Reclamation invoked the terms of a 2019 drought contingency agreement to release water from Blue Mesa, Flaming Gorge and Navajo reservoirs to shore up levels in Lake Powell.
Becky Mitchell, director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board, recently said that those releases had significant local economic impacts. At Blue Mesa it further affected recreation activities at a reservoir that already was low. Mitchell said lessons learned from the releases will be considered when Colorado works with the Bureau of Reclamation regarding possible further such releases in 2022, and it’s important that a plan be provided for the eventual recovery of any water released from upstream reservoirs to boost Lake Powell’s level.
Meanwhile, negotiations are due to get under way to try to determine how to jointly manage Powell and Mead after a 2007 agreement among states and the federal government that seeks to balance water levels in the two reservoirs expires in 2026.
Elsewhere on the environment/public-lands front in 2022, expect to see heightened attention to Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s work planning for restoration of wolves in western Colorado, which must begin by the end of 2023 under a measure narrowly approved by voters last year. The agency is going to have to sort through logistics such as where exactly to release wolves, in what numbers, and how to handle compensation for ranchers who lose livestock to wolves. That compensation is required under the measure.
CPW’s planning is occurring as wolves aren’t waiting to be reintroduced into the state. Some are showing up on their own, coming from other states and accelerating conversations about how to manage wolves, particularly when it comes to impacts to ranching. CPW is working on adopting regulations allowing hazing of wolves to help deter attacks on livestock, while some in the ranching community want to be able to use lethal methods as well, which isn’t now legal in the state.
In December, CPW confirmed that wolves killed a domestic calf in Jackson County, which the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association says was the first confirmed kill of livestock by wolves in the state in more than 70 years.
Meanwhile, U.S. Forest Service officials will be busy in 2022 working to finalize a land management plan for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests. The Forest Service received some 8,600 comments on a draft plan it released this year.
Subjects such as logging, what lands the Forest Service should propose for designation as wilderness or deem eligible for consideration for wild and scenic river status, the adequacy of protection of wildlife habitat, and how the plan might affect motorized vehicle access are among topics attracting a lot of interest at the draft plan stage.
The Forest Service is reviewing comments now and could come out with a final plan and draft decision this spring.
Plans also presumably will be finalized by sometime next year when it comes to what specific staffing plans the Biden administration has for the Grand-Junction-based western headquarters for another lands management agency, the Bureau of Land Management.
The Trump administration had chosen Grand Junction to be the new home of the BLM’s national headquarters, with some 40 jobs to be located there initially. The new office was opened on Horizon Drive last year, but the Biden administration this year decided to move it back to Washington. However, the Interior Department has instead committed to establish a western headquarters locally, and to grow and expand the office.
So far officials have identified 36 positions that will be located at the western headquarters, but BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning has indicated to BLM employees that she anticipates posting more positions to the office soon.