Waterline replacement work to start next week SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Nov 22, 2022 Nov 22, 2022 Updated 17 min ago Next Monday, the city of Grand Junction is scheduled to begin waterline replacement between 15th Street and 21st Street, and between Hall Avenue and Bunting Avenue.The contractor, K&D Construction, will replace approximately 7,500 feet of pipe during the project.According to the city of Grand Junction, the 6-inch cast-iron waterline is being replaced because of its age, having been built in 1960, and because of a susceptibility to breaking.The cast-iron line will be replaced with PVC pipe.Work is slated to start at Hall Avenue between 15th Street and 18th Street and move eastward.The project is slated to cost $1,356,817.58, and work is expected to be complete in spring, 2023.