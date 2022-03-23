Grand Junction’s community college is evolving.
Western Colorado Community College is a division of Colorado Mesa University that offers students associate degrees, certificates and customized industry training.
Before it was the Western Colorado Community College, it was known as the Unified Technical Education Campus. That changed in 2005.
“It all started with a partnership between the school district and Colorado Mesa University so that they could provide career and technical information to the community. It was a way of being efficient, that way there wasn’t going to be two weld shops, two machine shops, and so on. It was a way of consolidating college and high school students in one spot,” said Brigitte Sundermann, Vice President of Community College Affairs at WCCC.
WCCC worked with the business advisory committee to ensure that the instruction students receive remains up to date and relevant to current employment needs.
Like Colorado Mesa University, which evolved from a two-year college, Mesa College, WCCC has undergone a number of additions and renovations in the past two decades.
The very first building to constitute an actual campus was built in 1992. The second building was erected in 1997. Since then, the Archuleta Engineering Center was added in 2010, along with a number of other unique facilities; two hangars for aviation, a driving track, and a shooting range are but a few.
Campus expansion certainly isn’t the only way in which WCCC has grown in the past few years, however. The growth of both the college’s enrollment and offered programs has been considerable.
“In 1992, we didn’t have many students and only a handful of programs, somewhere between five and 10. We’ve since grown to 30 programs. I think a part of that maturation was because in 2010, high school students were able to finally get college credit for doing work here. We then went from 186 credits back then to over 4,700 credits as of last year, for high school students alone,” Sundermann said.
Of the upwards of 30 programs that are available to students, some of the most popular are courses offered in the medical assistance fields, first responders, aviation, construction, culinary, early childhood, electrical, land surveying, welding, machining, vet tech and agriculture.
“We keep adding programs. In the last five years alone, we’ve added fire science, vet tech, pharmacy technician, aviation, viticulture, surveying, and gerontology. I think because we are listening to the businesses and what they need, it’s the reason why our numbers continue to go up,” Sundermann said.
The partnership between CMU and WCCC is noteworthy.
CMU’s residence halls, recreation facilities and other services are available to all WCCC students. Sundermann says that the real benefit of the two institutions’ partnership is that a credit earned at WCCC counts for a credit at CMU.
“Everybody that comes here will walk away with a CMU transcript. Whether you’re an adult or high school student, you too will get a CMU transcript for your work at WCCC,” Sundermann said.
Students completing associate degrees may also transfer into many of CMU’s four-year degree programs, another benefit of the partnership.
“We’re trying to be innovative all the time. We added online courses that you wouldn’t normally think of for hands-on programs. We added those a few years back. We’ve also added a mobile learning lab, a 70-foot semi truck and trailer that has robotics automation equipment inside so that we can take the classroom to the rural communities on the Western Slope,” Sundermann said.
In 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Western Colorado Community College saw its first dip in an otherwise growing enrollment rate in years. Its numbers have since rebounded and are now on an upward trajectory once again, according to Sundermann.
In Sundermann’s eyes, the key to continued growth in the community college is innovation.
“I think we need to continue to be innovative, I think we need to collaborate with our business partners even more than we did in the past, we need to think about different ways to serve the community. When people ask for it, you try to make it happen. The most important thing about growth is being innovative,” Sundermann said.