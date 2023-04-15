The Western Colorado Community Foundation (WCCF) announced Friday that non-profit organizations addressing housing and homelessness are welcome to apply for the foundation's 2023 Community Grants starting Monday, April 17.

Through these grants, which the WCCF has labeled Building Forward grants, funding is available to help non-profit organizations strengthen their organizational capacity, expand their programs, improve their competencies, and invest in systems to increase their effectiveness and impact in addressing housing affordability and attainability, as well as homelessness, across the Western Slope. This year's community grants are open to non-profit organizations that work directly to address the affordability and attainability of housing and workforce housing solutions, as well as strategies for transitional or sheltered housing for the houseless.

