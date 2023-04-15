The Western Colorado Community Foundation (WCCF) announced Friday that non-profit organizations addressing housing and homelessness are welcome to apply for the foundation's 2023 Community Grants starting Monday, April 17.
Through these grants, which the WCCF has labeled Building Forward grants, funding is available to help non-profit organizations strengthen their organizational capacity, expand their programs, improve their competencies, and invest in systems to increase their effectiveness and impact in addressing housing affordability and attainability, as well as homelessness, across the Western Slope. This year's community grants are open to non-profit organizations that work directly to address the affordability and attainability of housing and workforce housing solutions, as well as strategies for transitional or sheltered housing for the houseless.
Eligible organizations must be a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization or another qualified charitable entity recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), such as a school, church or government organization. Such organizations must be officed and primarily serving within WCCF's seven-county region that includes Mesa, Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Montrose, Ouray and Rio Blanco counties.
The deadline for application is Friday, May 26, by 5 p.m. To apply or learn more, visit wc-cf.org/community-grants. Grants awarded will range from $10,000 to $25,000.
Last year, the WCCF distributed $550,000 in capacity building grants to non-profit organizations focused on hunger, housing, youth mental health and preserving public lands. The foundation manages more than 300 charitable funds totaling $145 million in assets and awards $5.5 million in grants and scholarships annually.