This is a strange time in our lives, all of our lives.
There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the lives, in some way, for every single person in Colorado.
With the governor’s decision to halt sit-down operations for restaurants and bars, close gyms, theaters and casinos for 30 days, the impact is immense.
The harshest impact will be on the close to 250,000 workers who are now out of a job for a month or longer.
The effects of this month-long shutdown, and the pandemic itself, are mind-numbing.
As we here in Mesa County and beyond, adjust, The Daily Sentinel will do its best to keep you updated and informed.
The amount of information, decisions, changes, adjustments, etc. from COVID-19 has been a blur with news changing by the minute sometimes.
At the top of our home page at gjsentinel.com there’s a COVID-19 tab. Click on that to get all the latest and previous Sentinel local content about COVID-19.
The Sentinel is fully staffed and dedicated to getting you the important information as well as looking for the human-interest stories.
We are here to be your go-to source for community information during these difficult times.
Look for a story on gjsentinel.com on what restaurants are offering take-out and/or food delivery.
That list will remain on the website and we will update with new information.
The web link that is at the top of the gjsentinel.com page — health.mesacounty.us/COVID19 — is a valuable resource for people to get additional information from Mesa County Public Health.
And now, we want to hear from you. Ask us questions, give us news tips, or just say hello.
It sounds like a cliché but it’s true — we are all in this together. We here at the Sentinel have your backs.
We love telling your stories, so we need your help.
How has COVID-19 affected you? Your job, your personal life, your social life, your school work, your fitness regimen, your family, your vacation, your kids, your dreams, your fears — basically, how has COVID-19 affected your life.
Who is doing special things in the community?
We want to tell those stories and we need your help to find these stories. Photos, we also want your photos from the community.
We can’t promise to tell every story we hear about but we will do our best and we will tell as many stories as possible. Send ideas to tips@gjsentinel.com.
Lastly, we just want to say good luck to all of you. Take care of yourselves, be kind, be helpful, be courteous, be respectful and be positive.
We are indeed all in this together.
We are one — we are a community.
— Dale Shrull
Sentinel Managing Editor