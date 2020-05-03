With restaurants allowed to reopen with some restrictions, owners and employees say they are excited to welcome guests for dine-in service again.
Pete Lovell, head chef of Blue Moon in downtown Grand Junction, said being able to continue offering curbside service during the six-week shutdown caused by COVID-19 has been helpful, but he is ready to start seeing things open up again.
“I’m very glad people are supporting the small businesses,” Lovell said. “I’m lucky to actually have a job. I know there’s a lot of people that completely shut down. I’m very thankful in a lot of ways.”
Blue Moon’s owner, Brad Brehmer, said they are going to take a couple days to implement requirements from Mesa County Public Health regarding social distancing within the restaurants — they can only operate at 30% capacity and tables must be 6 feet apart. He said he expects to reopen inside early next week. In the meantime, customers can eat to-go orders on the patio.
“We were in the midst of preparing all of these things prior to closing as far as distancing because we could kind of see this whole tidal wave coming,” Brehmer said. “We’ve got the ability with the layout of our place, our patio, to keep people at a distance.”
Brehmer praised the work of leaders at the local and county level, but did say he would have liked some notice of when the decision to reopen would happen.
“I care a lot about our industry and the people that work in it daily,” Brehmer said. “It would have been really nice to have the luxury of a grace period for employees and restaurateurs to be able to get themselves organized and get ready.”
Overall, Brehmer said, the community has been very supportive during the period that they could not have dine-in service. He said he has seen acts of kindness around the community, including a customer who offered his federal stimulus check to help the restaurant’s employees.
“We’ve had a lot of engagement going on from customers, business owners, county commissioners and people that care a lot who have a lot of things on their plate and a lot of responsibility,” Brehmer said.
John Feuerborn, owner of 357 Bar and Grill in Palisade, said his restaurant was to begin seating guests Saturday. He said he’s already had customers calling to ask when they would be able to come in. They have also been offering curbside takeout orders, but Feuerborn said having the restaurant open again will be a help.
“We assume it’s going to be pretty helpful,” Feuerborn said. “It’s still going to be a pretty big loss in sales compared to previous years.”
Both Feuerborn and Brehmer said reopening will allow them to give their employees more hours to work during the week. They also both asked customers to follow the county’s guidelines when coming out to eat. Customers should be wearing masks and in groups of six or fewer. They should not go out if they are feeling ill, according to Mesa County Public Health.
“Do what you can and be considerate of everyone,” Brehmer said. “Be kind to people. Be calm. We can make this work for sure.”