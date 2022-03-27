Even the name is beautiful and gives a sense of the serene and tranquil.
“Swan Lake” is one of the greatest ballets ever created.
For Gulya Hartwick “Swan Lake” is the best, the ultimate and unrivaled greatest ballet.
Its history is etched in Russian lore with its first production in 1877 at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre.
It’s been an emotional month for Hartwick and the group of dancers who pour rivers of passion and emotion into this beloved ballet.
Hartwick, one of two producers of the “Swan Lake” tour, admits that emotions have been spinning out of control since the news of war was first reported.
She thinks about the day it happened. The day Russian troops invaded Ukraine.
“It was Feb. 23 and we got back from our show in Charlotte. It was shock. There was a lot of crying, a lot of calling home,” she said.
Hartwick, who now lives in Los Angeles, was born and raised in Latvia, which was part of the former Soviet Union.
“After shock came madness, sadness, and that feeling when you feel hopeless almost,” said Hartwick, who still has remnants of her home country accent.
Virtually every member of the production was impacted by the invasion.
“We have nine dancers from the Ukraine, and they all have families there, and they were trying to get them out,” Hartwick said.
It wasn’t easy.
“Parents would say, this is my home, this is where I gave birth to you.”
Eventually the families were evacuated.
But that didn’t mean life was back to normal for this ballet troupe.
In all, they have dancers from nine countries, including Russia.
This tight-knit group travels by bus with a relentless and physically grueling schedule of ballets. One “Swan Lake” after another.
“We all come together, support each other, create beauty,” Hartwick said, smiling. “It’s very supportive, an amazing team of professionals, and we are all friends.
“We would always share so many emotions, then after Feb. 23, there were new emotions added, it was the sadness that we started sharing together.”
Sadness and maybe a little anger, but always hope that family and friends back home were safe.
A NECESSARY NAME CHANGE
This is the RBTheatre, which less than a month ago was known as the Russian Ballet Theatre.
This ballet was born in Russia, and its roots will always remain there. But they knew that the name had to change.
“When the word itself, whatever the word might be, causes so much pain, you don’t want to cause any more pain in the world,” Hartwick said. “We wanted to honor all those who are in so much pain right now.”
Without the name, they honor the Russian ballet through their performances, telling the ageless love story through their movements, their dancing, their passion.
Hartwick smiles an unbreakable smile, when asked to reveal her favorite part of “Swan Lake.”
She can’t pick just one.
“The falling in love in the second scene, when she trembles and he is enchanted, and I’ve seen this ballet more than 200 times, and it doesn’t get old,” she said after settling on one of her favorite parts.
Then there’s possibly the most dramatic and poignant scene of “Swan Lake.”
“I still get goosebumps when in the end of the third scene, when the prince realizes that he was lied to, and when Odile throws flowers at him and then she laughs at him and leaves, and he is there heartbroken, and I feel for the prince so much, and get goosebumps every time.”
Her smile and face light up as she talks about the scene.
Obviously, for full meaning of the passionate scene, you would have to have seen it and understood the complexity of the plot.
A LOVE STORY THROUGH DANCE
But it’s the beauty of dance that makes “Swan Lake” the greatest love story in the history of ballet.
And it’s why people have embraced this love story for more than 140 years in books, movies, and on the stage.
It’s the dancers’ translation of the story that gives it life for the audience.
“They tell the story with dance, with the moves from the eyelashes to the tips of their fingers, there’s a beautiful story that’s told and told,” Hartwick said.
Before they changed to RBTheatre and even after, they’ve heard grumblings about a connection to Russia. But Hartwick said the connection to Russia is based in the history of the play and ballet and its Russian roots.
For the past several weeks, they explained to people the history and the reason for the name change.
“We’ve received many questions, people want to know what they are supporting,” Hartwick said. “And we tell them our story. And we hear back from them thanking us for clarifying.”
And they dance.
Before the scintillating performance at the Avalon Theatre, as Hartwick shared her thoughts, dancers could be seen warming up. Stretching, preparing their calves, twisting and twirling on their powerful toes and feet.
It’s been a long month for this troupe and they have a few more performances to go before the tour is over on April 9.
For these dancers, first came COVID, which postponed the tour, then came the invasion.
And yet they dance.
“We all realized that we have to go on and that it’s not just a performance of the most beautiful ballet, it’s not just to showcase this amazing talent, but it’s also a mission,” Hartwick said. “We say we dance for peace and we project that message.
“We immerse our audience into this fairy tale but we also are immersed as well, and we are all energized by this ballet,” she said. “It helps tremendously. For the dancers, it’s an outlet.”
The passion for “Swan Lake” can be seen in the dancing and heard in Hartwick’s words.
She smiles again.
Then she shifts her thoughts to sadness and the unsettling news of the war in the homeland and near the homelands of the dancers.
“If we could scream against the war, we would,” then a smile takes over. “But we are dancers, so we dance for peace.”