The Pine Gulch Fire remains at 77% contained, and there are now 646 firefighting personnel assigned to the fire.
The Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management Team transferred command of the fire to the Southern Area Type 1 Red Team on Sunday morning.
According to Sunday’s report, firefighters continue to improve and monitor firelines, protect and assess structures and protect oil and gas resources, range allotments and sage grouse habitat.
This includes improving firelines along the northwest side of the fire along Colorado Highway 139 and Road 266 and monitoring lines along Road 204 and Roan Creek on the northern edge of the fire.
As containment of the fire increases, firefighting equipment will be removed from areas. A suppression repair group will work outside and inside the fire perimeter assessing the fire.
The weather continues to benefit the firefighting effort, with temperatures in the mid-80s at lower elevations and in the mid-70s at higher elevations. There was also a 20% chance of thundershowers and relative humidity between 16% to 21%.
Winds remain gusty near ridge tops with afternoon gusts having the potential to reach 40 mph. Heavy rainfall is also possible.
With the lower temperatures and higher humidity, fire activity is expected to be low, but the gusty winds continue to be a concern.
The fire is now at approximately 139,006 acres.
The Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon is also on its way to being fully contained.
Now at 73% containment, the fire has 657 firefighting personnel on the scene, and has now burned 32,464 acres.
On Saturday, much of the fire received widespread rain, but that also created challenging working conditions for the slopes and drainages. Because of the treacherous conditions, fire crews were pulled off the line until the rains passed.
Humidity is expected to be low and winds gusting to more than 35 mph, so fire crews are expecting today to be a critical day for firefighters.
Intersate 70 is open but only with two-way traffic, so delays and slower traffic should be expected. Utility work is also being conducted in the canyon, so longer delays could also be possible.
Road closures remain in effect for Coffee Pot Road, Transfer Trail Road and areas of the Flat Top Wilderness accessed by those roads, as do many surrounding White River National Forest and Bureau of Land Management roads.
The cause of the fire that started Aug. 10 in Glenwood Canyon along Interstate 70 is still under investigation.