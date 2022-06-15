The radar station operated by the National Weather Service in Grand Junction will be undergoing work this summer that will result in it being out of service for a total of about three weeks.
During the two projects, the agency will be relying on some level of service from radars elsewhere in the region, along with other tools including satellite imagery, to continue providing weather forecasting and warning services in western Colorado and eastern Utah.
The radar, located on Grand Mesa near its northwestern edge, is scheduled to be down for about two weeks starting Monday for refurbishment and replacement of the pedestal for the 4,000-pound, 30-foot-diameter radome, which resembles a giant soccer ball. According to the National Weather Service, the pedestal is a critical component of the radar, allowing for antenna rotation and positioning to capture data in all directions.
A crane will be used to remove the radome to allow for the work to be done.
The agency said in a news release that the radar and pedestal were designed to last 25 years, and the work is needed to keep the radar functioning for at least 20 more years.
From July 27 to Aug. 2, the radar is scheduled to be offline again for replacement/refurbishment work associated with its generator, which supports the radar’s operation during power outages.
Ben Moyer, the meteorologist-in-charge for the local National Weather Service office, said the radar is the only one used by the Weather Service in western Colorado. He estimated that it was installed around 1994.
It is part of a network of 159 operational radars. Adjacent radars are in Denver, Pueblo, Salt Lake City and Albuquerque, along with Riverton and Cheyenne in Wyoming, Cedar City in Utah and Flagstaff in Arizona. Moyer said those all have some ability to monitor areas served by the local Weather Service office, and it primarily would use its satellite imagery. He said that imagery is much better than it was even 10 years ago, with much higher-resolution images that it receives more frequently and show details of clouds forming.
The agency also makes use of surface weather observations, lightning detection systems, volunteer weather spotters and various entities’ webcams that can give it a good idea of what’s going on across the landscape, Moyer said.
The radar work is part of a multi-year national program expected to cost up to $150 million to carry out upgrades to keep the nation’s radars viable into the 2030s.
The National Weather Service, U.S. Air Force and Federal Aviation Administration are paying for the upgrades, which are expected to be complete in 2023.
Work so far at the Grand Mesa site has included installation of a new signal processor and refurbishment of the transmitter. Other work will involve refurbishment of equipment shelters.
The timing of the work at the Grand Mesa site isn’t ideal, given the potential for it to overlap with the summer monsoon season, when weather forecasters are keeping an eye out for possible heavy rains and flooding. But there’s little flexibility in terms of when work can be carried out at the high-elevation site.
Said Moyer, “It’s a struggle every time they try to schedule some major maintenance like this because most of the year that site is inaccessible for heavy equipment, or just too darn cold to be working out there.”
He said there’s usually a short window when the ground is dry enough for access purposes but thunderstorms and adverse weather haven’t yet arrived, which can impact both work and the ability to use the radar as a tool for warning purposes.
And by the time the monsoon rains are gone, it can get cold and snowy again up there, he said.
The generator work had been scheduled to start June 2, but had to be postponed because access roads still had too much snow for heavy equipment to reach the site.
One impact of this year’s work is that the radar site won’t be available for parts of the summer to help the National Weather Service monitor for storms in Glenwood Canyon, like the one last year that struck in the area of a 2020 wildfire, causing flood damage that forced the closure of Interstate 70 for about two weeks. The Weather Service provides flood watches and warnings that help the Colorado Department of Transportation proactively close the highway through the canyon and other facilities there like rest areas ahead of storms.
Moyer said it’s his understanding that there are conversations involving other agencies about possibly bringing in a mobile radar system to focus on weather in the canyon this summer due to the outages planned at the Grand Mesa site.