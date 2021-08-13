After a week spent disproving the phrase “where there’s smoke, there’s fire,” western Colorado could be smog-free in a matter of days, according to the National Weather Service.
NWS Grand Junction meteorologist Mark Miller said a shift in the wind to a southwest/west direction will help clear out the wildfire smoke, largely from fires in California and the Pacific Northwest, that has persisted in Colorado over the last week or so.
Miller said a west/northwest wind was keeping the smoke around.
The smoke will probably clear out faster on the Front Range, Miller said, but over the next few days the smoke will dissipate in this area.
Not only is the smoke likely to leave this area soon, but the high temperatures are looking like they’ll cool down a little bit next week, Miller said.
High temperatures should stay in the upper 90s close to 100 through the weekend, Miller said, but starting next week they’ll get down to the mid and low 90s, and could even get into the high 80s.
“We’ll see how things progress but there’s certainly a downtrend once we get past the weekend,” Miller said.
The expected temperature drop will be spurred by more moisture in the area, Miller said, which will lead to more cloud coverage and maybe even rain.
Those temperatures are closer to “average” for this time of year, Miller said. The highs that have occurred lately have been 5-10 degrees above average.
Through the rest of the summer, Miller said it’s likely we’ll see hot, dry weather interrupted by monsoonal moisture surges — basically what we’ve already been seeing this summer.
“What we’ve seen the past few weeks is what we’ll probably see the next few weeks.”