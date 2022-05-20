The Grand Valley’s gusty spring continued Thursday as heavier winds returned to the area after about one week of relief.
Following in the wind’s wake will be some cooler days in the valley, starting today with a forecasted high temperature of 70 degrees and a low of 45. Saturday is projected to be even cooler.
According to National Weather Service Grand Junction Meteorologist Megan Stackhouse, a weather system from the Pacific Coast dropped into Nevada’s Great Basin on Thursday, with strong winds preceding its arrival on the Western Slope.
She also said some much-needed rain will fall as a result.
“After this system finally moves out of here, winds are going to be lighter and high temperatures, we’re looking at highs in the low 60s, so it’s going to be a 20-plus degree drop in temperatures during the day and then, tomorrow night, we’re looking to drop into the mid to upper 30s here in Junction, so another pretty drastic drop from what we’ve been seeing,” Stackhouse said.
Snow will coat much of the Rocky Mountains and the Front Range.
However, any precipitation the Grand Valley receives will be limited to rain.
Stackhouse said the mountains receiving snow this time of year isn’t uncommon, pointing to a few years ago when the Rockies received some snowfall on the first day of summer.
“We’re not looking at any snow here, but the northern valleys like Craig and Meeker and Rangely, they could see some light snow in this system,” she said.
Once this system moves through, the winds will largely subside and the late-spring desert heat will return.
“After this system moves through, there’s going to be some unsettled weather lingering in terms of it still being in the area, so we could get some occasional breezy conditions, but nothing like what we’ve been seeing the last couple of events,” Stackhouse said. “As far as that system finally lifting overhead early next week, it’s just going to be kind of hanging on until then. Next week, we’re looking at high pressure building over the region, so that’ll give us some quieter weather but also, unfortunately, warm those temperatures back up.”