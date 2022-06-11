Even if Republicans don’t get a majority in the Colorado House or Senate next year, the two GOP candidates for House District 55 agreed that they would need to work across the political and geographical divides that separate the state.
Both candidates in the race, Rick Taggart and Trish Weber, said there’s nothing wrong with working with others on the Front Range in getting things done, except when it comes to Western Slope water, of course.
“When you can find the common goals that you want to work on, then you’ve got to get into the details before you are willing to compromise,” Weber told members of the Redlands Rotary Club on Friday.
“If there’s something you feel strongly about, you need collaboration with the other side,” Taggart added. “For some reason, the word ‘compromise’ has become a dirty word, and I don’t understand that. Some of the best legislation that has ever been done has been through compromise.”
Both also agreed that the state needs to do something meaningful to address the frequent closures of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon, saying that every time that highway shuts down, either due to mudslides or rock slides, it not only negatively impacts everyday motorists, but commerce as well on both ends of the state.
Both suggested that the state use some of the federal infrastructure dollars in finding new ways to address it, but stopped short of saying exactly what they would propose.
“Pressure’s got to be put on that situation right away,” Taggart said.
“New (transportation) fees are going to be used to make bike paths and public transportation and walkways for our communities, rather than going to our I-70 corridor,” Weber added. “I’m all for bike paths ... but we need to prioritize what we’re going to do.”
Both also balked at efforts by Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, to have 1 million electric vehicles on the state’s roads by 2030, saying that’s a unrealistic goal for Coloradans, particularly during a time of high inflation and rising costs.
The two also questioned whether there would be enough charging stations around the state to support that goal, and whether the state’s electric grid can handle that many electric vehicles.
“You’re asking people at a time when there’s high inflation to dole out more money for vehicles that are more expensive,” Weber said.
“Getting to renewable energy is a very good goal,” Taggart added. “But you can’t get from A to Z overnight. It’s unrealistic.”
Both candidates also said that while they don’t support Joe Biden’s views, they agreed that he was fairly elected president, and pooh-poohed claims that there was widespread voter fraud.
They said they support a peaceful transfer of power even if they don’t like who that it.
The two are hoping to replace Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, in that seat. Rich is running for Senate District 7 to replace term-limited Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction.
The winner of the June 28 primary, voting for which has already begun, will go on to face Democrat Damon Davis in the general election in November.