The Bureau of Land Management on Thursday will hold a webinar on a new program in the recently passed federal infrastructure law that will focus on identifying and remediating orphaned wells on federal lands.
Altogether, the bill includes $4.67 billion for plugging and reclaiming oil and gas wells that are considered orphaned, such as when the companies that own wells have gone out of business or lack the funds to plug them. The Interior Department had supported the funding, which will be distributed via grants to states for dealing with orphaned wells on private and other nonfederal while also funding work on federal lands.
The BLM said the new funding provides $250 million to identify and remediate orphaned wells on federal lands. It will lead the creation of the program, which is set to be established by Jan. 14, it said in a news release.
The BLM said the program “will work to identify orphaned wells and associated infrastructure on federal land and then plug, remediate, and reclaim these wells and the surrounding land. Orphaned wells will be prioritized by public health and safety; potential environmental harm; and other subsurface impacts or land use priorities.
“The BLM will coordinate funding and report on costs; potentially responsible parties; measurement of emissions of methane and other gases and contamination of groundwater and surface water; and disproportionate burden on communities of color, low-income communities, and Indigenous communities.”
The webinar will present an overview of the federal orphaned well program and the BLM’s overall implementation plan; touch on topics including coordination with states, industry and tribal grant programs; and include a variety of perspectives via a roundtable format.
“Participants will include state agencies, non-governmental organizations, industry members, and labor perspectives on re-training opportunities and job creation,” the BLM said in its release.
The BLM also will provide an opportunity for offering written input following the webinar.
The event will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Mountain Standard Time on Thursday. People can register to participate at https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_8f9RtNk1Tn-g84xEtJSyBw.
Barbara Vasquez, with the Western Colorado Alliance citizens group, said she plans to listen in on Thursday’s webinar. She said her understanding is that the new federal funding will provide a one-time shot in the arm to plug wells that pose a risk to the environment and public health.
“But what’s needed is reform of the bonding rules both in the state and the federal government so that this doesn’t happen again,” she said.
The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is working on strengthening its financial-assurance rules, which address what level of bonding or other funding is in place to cover plugging of wells and reclamation of oil and gas sites. Vasquez would like to see the BLM’s bonding requirements toughened as well. Short of that, she’d like whatever toughened state requirements are adopted to apply on federal land, meaning that companies would have to provide additional financial assurance to fill whatever gap there is between the federal and state bonding requirements.
Chelsie Miera, executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association industry group, said that already companies are seeing additional bonding required at the federal level as a condition of various permit approvals. She said the Interior Department also is talking about updating federal bonding requirements, and she thinks Colorado should wait to see what new federal requirements result before seeing if there’s a need to revisit the conversations of possibly addressing differences between state and federal requirements.
“I think it’s important to note that Colorado has very few orphaned wells,” Miera added.
She said it’s been rare that the state has had to work on orphaned wells on federal lands. And in the case of orphaned well work by the COGCC, all of that is paid for by funding coming from the industry rather than taxpayers, including from mill levy funding and an orphan well fund solely funded from the industry, Miera said.