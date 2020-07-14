The Mesa County Variance Protection Program will unveil a new rating system meant to highlight businesses that comply with health orders in a public webinar today.
A five-star rating system will be awarded to businesses that comply with the county health orders for reopening. The information will be available through media outlets such as The Daily Sentinel, the Protection Program’s Facebook page and on the health department’s website.
Only five-star businesses will be public, Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Diane Schwenke said. Any business that isn’t given a five-star rating will be given steps on how to achieve it.
“We don’t want to make this a negative experience, we want to encourage businesses to meet those standards,” Schwenke said.
The ratings will be given by inspectors who visit and judge the businesses based on how well they follow county orders and steps they committed to when applying for reopening. Businesses with five star ratings will be able to market that designation with window decals. Schwenke said.
“One of the points we’ll make is that these health orders are the law,” Schwenke said. “And by not following them, you are literally breaking the law.”
This is the second of five webinars to be hosted by the Protection Program, a partnership consisting of the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce, Mesa County Health and the law firm Hoskin Farina & Kampf.
Last week’s meeting detailed the legal protections for businesses reopening during the pandemic, and what they are and are not liable for.
The webinar will begin at 10 a.m. and is open to the public as long as you register online before 9 a.m. You can register on the Chamber of Commerce’s website by selecting the webinars tab on the events drop down menu.
The full video of all webinars are accessible on the Chamber’s website within 24 hours and recaps will be published the following day in The Daily Sentinel.