Business owner and restaurateur Sandra Weckerly announced over the holiday weekend her bid for Grand Junction City Council.
Weckerly, who recently opened Mama Ree’s Pizza + Brewhouse on Seventh Street and North Avenue, is vying for District A. District A includes areas in the Redlands and around U.S. Highway 6&50.
“We are committed to this community, and we are invested in this community. If elected, I will work to elevate our economic development/jobs and public safety operations while also valuing transparency,” Weckerly said in a press release announcing her campaign.
Weckerly said she’s been involved in real estate investing and business ownership in the Grand Valley for seven years and has served on the planning commission and chamber of commerce executive board.
In outlining her priorities for running, Weckerly noted prioritizing economic development including having a “clear and fair process for awarding funding and/or tax/fee discounts for development and revitalization projects.”
Her other top priorities included increasing housing while maintaining community character and boosting public safety.
Weckerly is now the second candidate to enter the race for District A, which had been held by Rick Taggart. Former Grand Junction Police Department officer Cody Kennedy is also competing for the seat.