Grand Junction saw nearly half an inch of rain in one hour Wednesday morning as a front that moved through overnight brought a downpour to the valley.
Between 8 and 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Grand Junction Airport recorded 0.44 inches of rain, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Meteorologist Tom Renwick said. Since midnight, the airport had recorded 0.75 inches of rain, just short of the record of 0.81 inches.
“We got a report from a spotter that is maybe a mile west of here and they received 0.8 inches,” Renwick said. “So that’s pretty good. I know out in Fruita they got between 0.6 and 0.7, depending. So a really good soaker this morning.”
Renwick said there would continue to be a chance of rain today, but that it would likely miss the Grand Junction area.
“There will be some storms and showers around, but I don’t think we’ll see any,” Renwick said. “It looks like it’s going to be to the south.”
Despite the heavy rains, Mesa County is still slightly behind the average precipitation for the month of September. So far there has been 0.94 inches of precipitation, while average precipitation for the month is 1.12 inches. Renwick said it’s still not bad being only 0.18 below average.
For the year Mesa County is more than an inch behind normal for precipitation at 5.13 inches compared to the average of 6.79 inches. The next chance for rain is about a week away, Renwick said.
The front also brought in cooler than normal temperatures, which will continue through Saturday. Sunday will see a return to normal in the 70s.
“Climatologically we should be right about 73,” Renwick said. “So, we’ll be below normal through Saturday and then quickly jumping above it, but nothing crazy. It’s very fall-like. I would call it.”