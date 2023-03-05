Grand Junction’s marijuana situation is nearing emergency status, but not the kind public service announced of yore used to warn people about.
The city of Grand Junction is pursuing an emergency ordinance to speed up the process of a lottery to decide which applicants receive retail marijuana business licenses.
According to City Attorney John Shaver, the long-awaited lottery is currently being held up by one applicant, High Colorado, which is appealing a decision to deny its application.
Mayor Anna Stout suggested Monday putting High Colorado’s lottery ball in the hopper, and if the ball gets drawn having another ball drawn as an alternate depending on the outcome of the court case.
Shaver said that would require an ordinance in order to make the change. He noted Stout’s suggestion could resolve the situation with High Colorado, but it isn’t a guarantee.
“As big a mess as this is, I think I would ask at least, we all agree that we can do this with an emergency ordinance, so we don’t have so much time in between,” Council Member Dennis Simpson said Monday about changing the city’s plan. “Because it is possible if we take a long time to do our normal process for ordinances that the judge will rule while we’re still screwing around with getting an ordinance passed.”
An emergency ordinance must be approved unanimously and can be approved after one reading instead of the usual two, and goes into effect immediately instead of after 32 days.
“We do have a charter provision that allows for a declaration of an emergency,” Shaver said. “And council has broad discretion in finding what an emergency is.”
A LONG ROAD
Grand Junction voters approved retail marijuana in the April 2021 vote.
In September 2021the City Council decided up to 10 licenses would be awarded, with up to two in the Horizon Drive Business Improvement District.
The council then went through a number of options for choosing which businesses would get licenses, including a lottery weighted toward certain criteria and then a merit-based system for choosing licenses before opting for a “qualified vetting” approach in which candidates must meet certain criteria in order to get into a randomized lottery.
The city ended up choosing a process in which candidates must meet certain criteria in order to get into the lottery. That included a review process by city staff and a public hearing.
It also includes having insurance, a property in which to have the store, a sales tax license for the business.
The candidates would also have to pass background checks, have a security plan, a business plan, a plan for keeping underage people off the premises, a plan for disposing of unsold cannabis, a ventilation plan, and disclosing their financial interests and paying application and licensing fees.
Those criteria were approved by City Council in April, 2022. During the application period, which closed June 8, the city received 47 applications for licenses.
Of those 47, 31 are still in the running, plus the applicant appealing through the district court.
LITIGATION
According to court documents, Parachute-based High Colorado is suing the city of Grand Junction over the application process, saying its application was incorrectly denied by marijuana hearing officer Stephanie Rubinstein.
At issue is how close High Colorado’s store, proposed for 337 North Ave., is to Grand Junction High School. The city of Grand Junction’s retail marijuana regulations prohibit retail marijuana stores within 1,000 feet of schools, colleges or universities.
According to High Colorado’s complaint, High Colorado has taken issue with the city’s measurement from the storefront to GJHS, which according to court documents is 980.21 feet.
The complaint alleges the city measured from a maintenance facility owned by Mesa County Valley School District D51 instead of GJHS proper, and that the city otherwise erred in its measuring. According to the complaint, proper measurements would show High Colorado’s proposed store is located “significantly” farther away from GJHS than the required 1,000 feet.
The complaint also alleges High Colorado was not given an opportunity to refute the city’s evidence during the hearing process.
In an answer to the complaint, the city denied High Colorado’s allegations, and asked the court to dismiss the suit.
Shaver said Monday the city has not heard any updates from the court.He said there will be a review of the record compiled by the hearing officer.
The record has been certified, Shaver said, and now the city is waiting for a briefing schedule.
Council Member Randall Reitz asked Monday if there was a way to resolve the situation with High Colorado without going to court.
Shaver said the ordinance could be changed to lessen the necessary distance from a school the storefront must be, but High Colorado would still have to go through the hearing process to determine if they had otherwise complied with the code.
Stout said two other applicants in the same area had been told their buildings were too close to the school and ended up not going through the application process for those locations.
“So we would essentially be adjusting this for one applicant that we essentially turned two other applicants away for,” Stout said.
HORIZON LOTTERY
One applicant was poised to be eliminated on Thursday with a lottery for the three Horizon Drive Business Improvement District applicants.
The city’s regulations state no more than two licenses shall be awarded in the district.
Previously, the lottery was slated to pick two Horizon Drive applicants to award licenses to while the rest of the Grand Junction applicants waited for the court case to conclude. That plan was scrapped at a City Council workshop on Monday in favor of a lottery to eliminate one of the Horizon Drive applicants from contention and moving the other two into the main lottery.
That plan was scrapped as well.
Shaver said the city had received concerns about competitive balance with the Horizon process.
“If I’m one of the guys on Horizon Drive and this solution as currently proposed comes to the table, I’m going to go see my lawyer,” Simpson said Monday. “They were led to believe something else.”
Council Member Abe Herman disagreed with Simpson’s take, saying throughout the process there has been the understanding the Horizon Drive Business Improvement District wanted not more than two stores, not a minimum of two.
“I don’t think we’ve led them to believe there would be two licenses,” Herman said.
“Yes we did, at the last meeting, we scheduled, all of us were there, I think, and nobody said ‘this isn’t what I understood,’ we were all in agreement that we were going to have two out of three,” Simpson responded.
Mayor Anna Stout said the expectation of two licenses on Horizon wasn’t established until recently, but that was not the expectation throughout the process.
“Sort of in desperation to try to move something forward, that solution was proposed as a way that you could interpret the code, you could interpret our ordinance” Stout said. “But that is not the way it has been discussed or it’s not the expectation that has been set all along until this last time.”
Herman said some people have threatened litigation against the city related to the odds changing for the 28 applicants in the lottery that aren’t on Horizon Drive, which would have had eight possible licenses instead of 10 had the Horizon lottery gone forward as planned.
Stout said although the odds for the Horizon businesses would change should the Horizon lottery go forward, she felt the city wasn’t setting itself up for a legal challenge of the lottery.
“If we don’t have a legal challenge, as you’re trying to argue, we’ve got some kind of a moral commitment to those people,” Simpson told Stout. “we’ve never told them they would be in the pod. We never outright came and said that. We were vague about ‘what are we going to do with Horizon Drive?’ But most importantly, we all agreed at the last meeting that’s what we all understood.”
Stout said having a lottery to eliminate one of the Horizon applicants would allow that applicant to use whatever space they had reserved for the store for something else, and be rid of the long licensing process.
“I think there is some governmental compassion in that approach,” Stout said.
Thursday’s lottery was canceled after applicants and the Horizon Drive District objected to the process.
“In essence, the objections are saying there should be two licenses. If you’ll recall our conversation from Monday and previous work sessions, the code as adopted says ‘up to two,’ not ‘more than two,’ ” Shaver said at City Council’s meeting Wednesday. “And we’ve had some back and forth: does that mean two? Or does that mean the plain words of the code as adopted: possibly less than two?
“So, all of that being said, because of a possible legal challenge and also because of the direction the council gave Monday evening to have an ordinance for your consideration on March the 15th, it is our recommendation, in consultation with the city manager and the city clerk, that we suspend the process for tomorrow, and no process be convened until after council considers the change to the ordinance on March 15th.”
Once the main lottery is held, applicants will have up to one year to open for business.