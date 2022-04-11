Dan Bean, Palisade Insectary program manager, spoke Saturday to a spellbound audience about the dangers of certain weeds that hurt agriculture and the agents that have helped control its spread.
First, he spoke of “MAC” wasp tubes that are shaped like an egg that “keep peach pests in control.”
Bean, who is employed by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, said he gives a farmer 1,000 of these tubes for each acre a farmer works.
Bean then spoke about bindweed, “which has roots about 10 feet long and lasts for 50 years.”
He said research has found field mites that feed in this destructive plant, but because of its roots and longevity, “these guys (bindweeds) just keep coming back.”
Tamarisk beetles were also discussed. Released in 2006, these insects yield a 30% to 50% mortality rate on tamerisk.
“The tamarisk beetle is saving 30% of federal land annually, which can be measured in millions of dollars,” Bean said.
Russian napweed, which is toxic, causes neurological issues to a horse if it eats it, leading to the animal’s death.
“It has declined but not disappeared,” Bean said. “There is an ecological balance. You never get rid of the plant or insect. It’s a balancing act.”
Jason McManus, vice president of the Western Slope Beekeepers Association, said it is too soon to tell if this will be a good season for producing honey and bee pollinating. He said pollinating has gone well so far this year, but an upcoming cold front could change that.
“The cold affects all flowering trees, which are starting to blossom,” McManus said. “The cold shuts down nectar (production), and nectar is one of the keys to building bee populations in the spring.”
Fortunately, “the vast majority of honey that’s produced in the valley is from irrigated crops,” he added.
Still if enough nectar isn’t produced to pollinate, feeding colonies of honeybees can be expensive and many times can result in starvation anyway.
Marc Kenney, the association’s president, said something at every meal is a result of pollination. Most berries and melons, carrots, almonds and cherries need pollinating.
Both Kenney and McManus welcome new and experienced beekeepers to the Western Colorado Beekeepers Association Club.