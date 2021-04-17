With temperatures hovering around freezing overnight Friday and today local growers are hoping it won’t get cold enough to do major damage.
Susan Carter with the Colorado State University Tri-River Area Extension said fruit trees and grapes can tolerate temperatures at, and just below, freezing. However, much lower — in the high 20s — even for a couple of hours can cause problems.
“Thirty-two is considered a light freeze,” Carter said. “So it’s when you get to 28 and below for a couple hours that it does more damage.”
This time of year, when the blossoms on peach and other fruit trees are opening, is a dangerous time for the trees. Tighter buds tend to be less susceptible to frost damage, Carter said. The swing in temperatures is also a factor.
“It’s all dependent on acclimation,” Carter said. “So when we have these ups and downs, if we go up to 70 and then go down to freezing it’s much harder on them than if we were at 50 and went down to freezing.”
There are things growers in the area can do to minimize the potential damage, Carter said. She said watering and using windmills can keep the temperature a few degrees warmer in the orchards, which can make all the difference.
“Cold air sinks, so when you turn these windmills on it takes the air that is up higher, because some of them are 30 feet tall, and it drives that warmer air down,” Carter said. “So it can increase (the temperature) by several degrees.”
Peachfork Orchards and Vineyard Owner Philip Patton said he is concerned for his crop, but it has not gotten cold enough to do significant damage. However, he said he expects this morning to be a degree or two cooler.
“It didn’t get cold enough to hurt anything,” Patton said. “It got around 30 running the wind machine and running my water and everything.”
Even if this cold snap does not do damage, Carter said several orchards, especially ones growing sweet cherries, saw significant damage because of an early freeze in October of last year. Patton said he is concerned the fall freeze has already impacted his business.
“With the October frost we lost some of the buds anyway,” Patton said. “We don’t know the survival rate of the buds we have already. So I’m trying to keep them all alive as long as I can.”
For homeowners with fruit trees or grapes, Carter said selecting the right placement on your property is the best defense against frost. She said a blanket over a small fruit tree or watering before going to bed can also help protect it.
Temperatures will remain near freezing overnight over the weekend and then begin to warm up again early next week.