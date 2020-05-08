Another 28,164 Coloradans filed initial unemployment insurance claims last week, bringing to 365,492 the total number of people who are receiving regular benefits under the program.
Add to that the 13,149 self-employed and gig workers who filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance last week on top of the 40,906 who did so the prior week, the first week that money was available, and a total of 419,547 Coloradans are receiving benefits since the COVID-19 pandemic began nearly eight weeks ago.
Put another way, that means that about 13% of the 3.1 million people in the state’s civilian workforce are receiving some sort of benefits in order to pay their bills. Not all of them are necessarily considered to be unemployed — an unknown number are people who lost pay due to a reduction in work hours — so that percentage doesn’t reflect the state’s official unemployment rate.
Officially, that still sits at 4.5% for the month of March. April’s rate won’t be known until later this month.
Nationally, another 3.1 million people also filed for benefits last week, bringing that total to more than 33 million, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, which places the national unemployment rate at about 15%. Several states, such as Michigan and West Virginia, are seeing unemployment rates of more than 20%, with Vermont having the highest at 25%.
While the number of weekly initial filers for regular unemployment insurance has steadily decreased since a peak during the week ending April 11, when 104,217 Coloradans filed for benefits, the numbers did see a slight increase two weeks ago when adding the self-employed/gig workers, who generally don’t qualify for regular UI benefits.
Ryan Gedney, senior economist for the Colorado Department of Labor, said there’s a clear slowdown in filers, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the worst is behind us.
“These claim levels still are historically high,” Gedney said. “So while the rate of increase is slowing, the absolute level when you compare it to any period in time prior to this is historically high.”
Statewide, about $315 million was paid out in regular unemployment benefits in April, but a total of nearly $337 million has been paid when adding in the first week of May. Including the federal assistance money, that amount swells to more than $407 million.
That compares to an average of $19 million that was paid in regular weekly benefits in Colorado during the height of the 2009-2010 Great Recession.
The hardest hit industries continue to be restaurants and other eating establishments, amusement and recreation industries and travel accommodations.
Locally, new weekly filers in the six-county area also dropped, but those numbers don’t include people who only filed for the federal unemployment assistance money, which is the $600 weekly amount offered to gig workers from the $2.2 trillion federal pandemic aid package. Gedney said the state is unable to break out gig workers county by county.
For Mesa County and its neighbors, a total of 14,012 people have filed for regular benefits as of the week ending April 18, the latest county-by-county figures that are available. That’s 1,735 more people over the prior week’s running total.
At 6,992, Mesa County continues to have the highest number of total filers for the area. All other area counties combined — Garfield, Delta, Montrose, Moffat and Rio Blanco — are only slightly higher, at 7,020.
In Mesa County, 876 more residents filed in the week ending April 18, down from 1,270 who filed the week before. The county’s highest level of new filers came during the week ending March 28, when 2,288 people filed for claims. By comparison, last year’s weekly average was 73.
Now that many businesses are starting to reopen, the department said it’s fielding numerous calls from employers and employees alike.
The employers want to know what they need to do to bring some or all of their workers back, and employees want to know if they are required to return if they believe that going back to work still isn’t safe.
Jeff Fitzgerald, unemployment insurance director, said the department is taking that on a case-by-case basis.
Under normal circumstances, if workers receiving UI benefits are offered their jobs back but refuse, they will lose their benefits unless they can show that job is nothing like the work they did before, such as an accountant having to work the loading dock.
The ongoing pandemic adds a twist to those old rules, Fitzgerald said.
“If the work environment is blatantly not complying with social distancing, or health organization guidelines or safer-at-home guidelines, that would be a reason why an employee could refuse to go back and still collect benefits,” he said. “Also, if the employee is already identified as being in a group, for example, an older worker who may be identified as more vulnerable to COVID-19 and not ready to continue to work, or if they have medical evidence that they are part of a more vulnerable population.”
Fitzgerald said that also could apply to workers at companies that defy reopening guidelines, and try to start up business before state or local guidelines allow.
Other questions can be answered on the department’s return-to-work guidance link on its website at www.colorado.gov/cdle.